VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/ AKA VIVALIVETV TO STREAM THE BEST OF CELEBRITY BOXING, PRO BOXING, PRO WRESTLING AND MMA FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL 8 from Vivalivetv App joins forces with Red Boxing Promotions and Koa Coin.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are streamed using the Internet, is pleased to announce that it will be streaming through fight channel 8 on the app the best celebrity boxing, pro boxing, pro wrestling and MMA.

Red boxing promotions CEO Rey Rodis is joining forces with Raymond "RayRok" Santiago owner of FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL to bring you a tournament of champions. Global boxing organization sanctioning director Janessa Balito states, "We are happy and honored to join forces with Red boxing promotions and FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL in this tournament of champions to create our first Latin Boxing Champion."

Red boxing Promotions is working on producing over 8 pro championship fights throughout the year on FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL in 2022 from California and Florida.

Johnny Falcones, Viva's CEO stated, "This is a group of talented people that understand the meaning of working together - a combined effort ready for success. Looking forward to working with them for many years to come."

"All of us at KOA COMBAT (official cryptocurrency of FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL), Knockout Artist and Cagebound Fighting are excited to be an exclusive partner of FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL. This is going to be a great year between our televised FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL fights and exciting things happening at KOA COMBAT including a first of its kind play2earn gaming platform due to launch later this year." Dan Lipman-CMO and Stan Redick- CEO.

"We have been working very hard at FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL to create content and keep our channel relevant in the combat game. Since 2020, we have been able to give over 10 Pay Per View events. We plan to double that if not more in 2022. Starting with Feb. 12 from Los Angeles California #evolution4 PRO Boxing from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California and Feb 21 with UCBL 4 from Orlando FL and every third Monday of the month we have #mondaynightfights showcasing Central Florida's top Amateur boxing talent.

"FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL provides you content from Urban celebrity boxing league, Red boxing promotions and CFC MMA - giving us 4 major promotional companies with top-notch caliber competition to fulfill the fight fans' needs," says Raymond "RayRok" Santiago, CEO of FIGHT NIGHT CHANNEL 8 on Vivalivetv App

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV.

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

