CNC Software, LLC Appoints New Sales Director

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Software, LLC, the developers of Mastercam, announced that Nicolas Le Moigne has been hired in the role of Director of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Mastercam is the world's most widely used CAM software in both domestic and international markets. Le Moigne will lead efforts to support the brand's ongoing market dominance and further develop the company's position as a global leader in manufacturing technology.

"Nicolas comes with a very solid background in the CAM industry, with experience that will help benefit us worldwide."

Nicolas Le Moigne comes to CNC Software with a wealth of experience within the industrial and manufacturing industry, with his 21 years of experience working in the CAD/CAM area, from technical positions through Sales and Management. Based in Brittany, France, he joins CNC Software as the Director of Sales to continue to build on Mastercam's success.

"I'm very proud to join the CNC Software family at such a critical time of growth," said Le Moigne. "I look forward to working and sharing with a team of talented people to solve daily stops and to go ahead with tomorrow's plans to leverage results through people and skills. As a leader in the CNC industry, it is also important for Mastercam to focus on inspiring the next generation of machinists, programmers, and engineers."

Sandy Moffat, Chief Market Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow our brand and presence, we are thrilled to have Nicolas join our ever-expanding team. He comes to us with a very solid background in the CAM industry, and with experience that will help benefit CNC Software worldwide."

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 284,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

