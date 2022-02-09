20/15 Visioners' Is Hosting the World's First Microbiome & Multi-Omics Virtual Conference

HEREFORD, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers LLC., a leading, advanced science and technology management consulting and marketing company is hosting this first-ever event on March 8-9, 2022! With Abstract and details here: https://20visioneers15.com/events

For years we have said "Really, from a big picture we just don't know anything about biology"! Well, this notion is changing quickly with the rapidly advancing fields of Multi-Omics and Microbiome Research! Your legacy approaches to scientific software and scientific data management are not going to cut it for these new approaches and disciplines. The level of data complexity, diversity, and volume is beyond what we have been accustomed to over the past 20 years. This conference will bring together experts in scientific informatics/data management and experts in Multi-Omics and Microbiome R&D who are trying to unlock the secrets of biology. These disciplines are dramatically impacting the Life Sciences, Agro-Sciences and Consumer Packaged Goods Industries. "The amount of Biology understanding and discovery over the next 20 years will be mind-blowing and will lead to new and better ways of growing food, better products for the planet, and lead to new disease/disorder therapies, and cures that we couldn't comprehend in the past," says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.

The conference will focus on innovative Partner-Vendor presentations and Researcher/Scientist presentations from academia and industry. Registration is free for attendees and non-vendor speakers. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xbpGH5NUQiCS3iZDn0F5Hg

Current sponsors and speakers include but are not limited to Eagle Genomics (https://www.eaglegenomics.com/), Zifo RnD Solutions (https://www.zifornd.com/), AstraZeneca (https://www.astrazeneca.com/), Biosortia Microbiomics (https://www.biosortia.com/), CosmosID (https://www.cosmosid.com/), Microbiotica (https://microbiotica.com/), AOBiome Therapeutics (https://www.aobiome.com/), Penn State University Microbiome Center (https://www.huck.psu.edu/institutes-and-centers/microbiome-center), Rebiotix Inc., a Ferring Company (https://www.rebiotix.com/), SciBac (https://www.scibac.com/), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (https://www.ferring.com/), Micronoma (https://www.micronoma.com/), VastBiome (http://www.vastbiome.com/).

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting think tank made up of accomplished industry hardened scientists and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future" including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems. Our expertise includes but is not limited to: Cloud Lab, HTE, NME (New Molecular Entity) discovery, computational sciences, scientific informatics (Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities), and information technology expertise spanning over 31 years. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.

