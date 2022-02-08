The Spotlight Is On New Production Show Debuting Onboard Discovery Princess(SM)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises guests will be delighted by the newest, original production show – Spotlight Bar – debuting in April onboard the cruise line's newest ship, Discovery Princess℠. This imaginative show will transport guests to a vibrant bar atmosphere where they will meet and connect with local storytellers who will share tales of their lives through song.

The Spotlight Is On New Production Show Debuting Onboard Discovery Princess℠ (PRNewswire)

With a playlist that will evoke memories and may even inspire dancing among all – bar owner, regulars and patrons alike – Spotlight Bar is sure to bring people together in a place where everyone belongs. The show includes a modern musical playlist, with cast performances of various songs such as:

"Brave," Sara Bareilles

"Don't You Worry About a Thing," Stevie Wonder

"Havanna," Camila Cabela

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

"Drink You Away," Justin Timberlake

"Freedom," George Michael

"Spotlight Bar shares the story of the friendly neighborhood bar where locals want to hang out, catch up, laugh, grab a drink and maybe sing a song or two," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "We hope Discovery Princess guests will get lost in the familiar music and theme of camaraderie to truly connect with our talented Princess entertainers."

Spotlight Bar will debut in the Princess Theater onboard Discovery Princess departing Los Angeles on April 17, 2022, sailing to the Mexican Riviera. The show will be performed live by the enthusiastic Princess singers, dancers and musicians on every Discovery Princess voyage.

The impressive creative team that worked with Princess to create Spotlight Bar includes:

Director and Choreographer Karen Bruce – working in the theatre and television, both in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, Bruce's work includes direction and choreography of The Last Tango, Dance 'til Dawn, Midnight Tango, Love Me Tender, The Bodyguard (United Kingdom, Germany and United States), Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway BBC, Strictly Come Dancing (five seasons beginning in 2011), and on the second series of So You Think You Can Dance for the BBC. Bruce won an Olivier Award for her choreography of Pacific Overtures at the Donmar Warehouse and Best Choreographer at Premios del Teatro Musical for her work on Saturday Night Fever. She is notable for her acclaimed choreography for the Take That musical, Never Forget, directing and choreographing the UK productions of Footloose The Musical and Fame on tour and in the West End. Bruce is no stranger to Princess as she previously created several production shows from 1995 to 2006.

Scenic Designer Morgan Large – a prominent United Kingdom scenic designer for Rock of Ages, Fame, Tell Me On A Sunday, Wonderland (Theater Award Best Design), Room on the Broom (nominated Olivier Award) and Top Hat. He collaborated with Bruce on The Last Tango, Footloose The Musical, and Midnight Tango (nominated for Olivier Award).

Musical Director Chris Egan – a British composer, orchestrator, conductor and musical director who has worked extensively on film, television and theatre music, as well as live concerts. His credits include The Bodyguard, The Wedding Singer, Upstairs Downstairs, Downton Abbey and Shaun the Sheep 2. Egan is also Elaine Paige's musical director.

Lighting Designer James Whiteside – with more than 15 years of experience lighting plays, musicals, dance and opera in the United Kingdom and internationally, Whiteside as worked for commercial producers, repertory houses and independent theatre companies. He's designed lighting for small scale tours to West End musicals. Whiteside has also collaborated with Bruce in 2006 on the Princess production Destination Anywhere.

Costume Designer Jackson Lowell – his designs have been seen on many celebrities and concert tours include Katy Perry, Pink, Paula Abdul, Elton John, Barbra Streisand and Usher. He has also designed for many notable dance companies, such as Hubbard Street Dance Company, Paul Taylor, San Francisco Ballet, Twyla Tharp and Oakland Dance Company. He understands the unique environment of a cruise ship and brings his expertise to Princess.

The new Discovery Princess will debut at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022, and sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages through April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess℠, Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess℠ , Regal Princess℠ and Royal Princess℠. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

