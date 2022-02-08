CSULB dean, Michael Solt, and Everspring president, Beth Hollenberg, will discuss how to achieve quality online in the face of changing market dynamics.

California State University, Long Beach and Everspring to Co-present at AACSB Deans Conference on February 11, 2022 CSULB dean, Michael Solt, and Everspring president, Beth Hollenberg, will discuss how to achieve quality online in the face of changing market dynamics.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announced today that Michael Solt, dean of the College of Business Administration at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), and Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring, will co-present at the virtual AACSB Deans Conference on Friday, February 11, 2022. The presentation explores how CSULB and Everspring are navigating the new normal in graduate business education while improving online program quality in the face of changing student preferences.

The joint presentation, entitled "It's Not Business as Usual: Evolving for Quality in the Face of Changing Market Dynamics," begins at 1:15 PM ET. CSULB and Everspring will share how they have responded to evolving student needs and expectations of online graduate business programs.

Business schools are facing a dynamic market characterized by increased competition, shifting student preferences for flexible learning and a rapidly changing labor market. In their presentation, the speakers will offer practical ways business schools can successfully navigate these challenges. They will also discuss how universities can assess their market position to take advantage of the changes.

"Students entering the graduate business market demand novel approaches from business school leaders," says Hollenberg. "As business schools take the next step toward the new, post-COVID normal, their work needs to be informed by a renewed understanding of what prospective students need from their education, and what constitutes quality in online and hybrid programs."

Everspring works with leading business schools to build and grow online programs that excel in the competitive graduate business market. Through data-driven market insights, highly targeted marketing and high-caliber instructional design, Everspring-supported business programs have scaled quickly and routinely achieve top national rankings.

To learn more about the AACSB Deans Conference, visit https://www.aacsb.edu/events/2022/02/cn-2022-february-deans-conference---virtual

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL. ™

