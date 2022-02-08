ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2022

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for January 2022 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the impact of the new Omicron variant mainly in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while the decreases reported in Mexico and Puerto Rico were mainly due declines in domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2022, from January 1 through January 31, 2021 and January 1 through January 31, 2019 and 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary































January % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019



2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Mexico 2,881,277 3,060,553 1,711,590 2,826,369 65.1 (7.7) (1.9)

2,881,277 3,060,553 1,711,590 2,826,369 65.1 (7.7) (1.9) Domestic Traffic 1,254,069 1,364,809 958,869 1,228,532 28.1 (10.0) (2.0)

1,254,069 1,364,809 958,869 1,228,532 28.1 (10.0) (2.0) International Traffic 1,627,208 1,695,744 752,721 1,597,837 112.3 (5.8) (1.8)

1,627,208 1,695,744 752,721 1,597,837 112.3 (5.8) (1.8) San Juan, Puerto Rico 796,878 888,012 531,629 746,697 40.5 (15.9) (6.3)

796,878 888,012 531,629 746,697 40.5 (15.9) (6.3) Domestic Traffic 718,282 806,123 505,866 686,058 35.6 (14.9) (4.5)

718,282 806,123 505,866 686,058 35.6 (14.9) (4.5) International Traffic 78,596 81,889 25,763 60,639 135.4 (25.9) (22.8)

78,596 81,889 25,763 60,639 135.4 (25.9) (22.8) Colombia 1,010,533 1,104,574 602,589 1,270,279 110.8 15.0 25.7

1,010,533 1,104,574 602,589 1,270,279 110.8 15.0 25.7 Domestic Traffic 854,056 933,431 526,696 1,077,833 104.6 15.5 26.2

854,056 933,431 526,696 1,077,833 104.6 15.5 26.2 International Traffic 156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0

156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0 Total Traffic 4,688,688 5,053,139 2,845,808 4,843,345 70.2 (4.2) 3.3

4,688,688 5,053,139 2,845,808 4,843,345 70.2 (4.2) 3.3 Domestic Traffic 2,826,407 3,104,363 1,991,431 2,992,423 50.3 (3.6) 5.9

2,826,407 3,104,363 1,991,431 2,992,423 50.3 (3.6) 5.9 International Traffic 1,862,281 1,948,776 854,377 1,850,922 116.6 (5.0) (0.6)

1,862,281 1,948,776 854,377 1,850,922 116.6 (5.0) (0.6)



Mexico Passenger Traffic





























January % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,254,069 1,364,809 958,869 1,228,532 28.1 (10.0) (2.0)

1,254,069 1,364,809 958,869 1,228,532 28.1 (10.0) (2.0) CUN Cancun 674,760 704,340 577,813 691,864 19.7 (1.8) 2.5

674,760 704,340 577,813 691,864 19.7 (1.8) 2.5 CZM Cozumel 13,540 15,143 8,172 14,397 76.2 (4.9) 6.3

13,540 15,143 8,172 14,397 76.2 (4.9) 6.3 HUX Huatulco 59,817 59,468 36,970 65,257 76.5 9.7 9.1

59,817 59,468 36,970 65,257 76.5 9.7 9.1 MID Merida 192,368 224,585 115,916 173,128 49.4 (22.9) (10.0)

192,368 224,585 115,916 173,128 49.4 (22.9) (10.0) MTT Minatitlan 11,426 11,243 7,004 6,092 (13.0) (45.8) (46.7)

11,426 11,243 7,004 6,092 (13.0) (45.8) (46.7) OAX Oaxaca 71,796 101,316 50,697 77,045 52.0 (24.0) 7.3

71,796 101,316 50,697 77,045 52.0 (24.0) 7.3 TAP Tapachula 30,396 35,125 30,850 37,572 21.8 7.0 23.6

30,396 35,125 30,850 37,572 21.8 7.0 23.6 VER Veracruz 104,991 113,766 69,432 85,857 23.7 (24.5) (18.2)

104,991 113,766 69,432 85,857 23.7 (24.5) (18.2) VSA Villahermosa 94,975 99,823 62,015 77,320 24.7 (22.5) (18.6)

94,975 99,823 62,015 77,320 24.7 (22.5) (18.6) International Traffic 1,627,208 1,695,744 752,721 1,597,837 112.3 (5.8) (1.8)

1,627,208 1,695,744 752,721 1,597,837 112.3 (5.8) (1.8) CUN Cancun 1,513,106 1,572,774 711,729 1,500,061 110.8 (4.6) (0.9)

1,513,106 1,572,774 711,729 1,500,061 110.8 (4.6) (0.9) CZM Cozumel 41,636 43,294 16,471 36,719 122.9 (15.2) (11.8)

41,636 43,294 16,471 36,719 122.9 (15.2) (11.8) HUX Huatulco 28,004 28,085 2,618 11,659 345.3 (58.5) (58.4)

28,004 28,085 2,618 11,659 345.3 (58.5) (58.4) MID Merida 20,669 23,007 7,699 19,325 151.0 (16.0) (6.5)

20,669 23,007 7,699 19,325 151.0 (16.0) (6.5) MTT Minatitlan 855 798 884 1,152 30.3 44.4 34.7

855 798 884 1,152 30.3 44.4 34.7 OAX Oaxaca 13,517 16,941 6,600 17,206 160.7 1.6 27.3

13,517 16,941 6,600 17,206 160.7 1.6 27.3 TAP Tapachula 1,630 1,570 816 1,392 70.6 (11.3) (14.6)

1,630 1,570 816 1,392 70.6 (11.3) (14.6) VER Veracruz 6,055 6,912 4,212 8,338 98.0 20.6 37.7

6,055 6,912 4,212 8,338 98.0 20.6 37.7 VSA Villahermosa 1,736 2,363 1,692 1,985 17.3 (16.0) 14.3

1,736 2,363 1,692 1,985 17.3 (16.0) 14.3 Traffic Total Mexico 2,881,277 3,060,553 1,711,590 2,826,369 65.1 (7.7) (1.9)

2,881,277 3,060,553 1,711,590 2,826,369 65.1 (7.7) (1.9) CUN Cancun 2,187,866 2,277,114 1,289,542 2,191,925 70.0 (3.7) 0.2

2,187,866 2,277,114 1,289,542 2,191,925 70.0 (3.7) 0.2 CZM Cozumel 55,176 58,437 24,643 51,116 107.4 (12.5) (7.4)

55,176 58,437 24,643 51,116 107.4 (12.5) (7.4) HUX Huatulco 87,821 87,553 39,588 76,916 94.3 (12.1) (12.4)

87,821 87,553 39,588 76,916 94.3 (12.1) (12.4) MID Merida 213,037 247,592 123,615 192,453 55.7 (22.3) (9.7)

213,037 247,592 123,615 192,453 55.7 (22.3) (9.7) MTT Minatitlan 12,281 12,041 7,888 7,244 (8.2) (39.8) (41.0)

12,281 12,041 7,888 7,244 (8.2) (39.8) (41.0) OAX Oaxaca 85,313 118,257 57,297 94,251 64.5 (20.3) 10.5

85,313 118,257 57,297 94,251 64.5 (20.3) 10.5 TAP Tapachula 32,026 36,695 31,666 38,964 23.0 6.2 21.7

32,026 36,695 31,666 38,964 23.0 6.2 21.7 VER Veracruz 111,046 120,678 73,644 94,195 27.9 (21.9) (15.2)

111,046 120,678 73,644 94,195 27.9 (21.9) (15.2) VSA Villahermosa 96,711 102,186 63,707 79,305 24.5 (22.4) (18.0)

96,711 102,186 63,707 79,305 24.5 (22.4) (18.0)



US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

























January % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 SJU Total 796,878 888,012 531,629 746,697 40.5 (15.9) (6.3)

796,878 888,012 531,629 746,697 40.5 (15.9) (6.3) Domestic Traffic 718,282 806,123 505,866 686,058 35.6 (14.9) (4.5)

718,282 806,123 505,866 686,058 35.6 (14.9) (4.5) International Traffic 78,596 81,889 25,763 60,639 135.4 (25.9) (22.8)

78,596 81,889 25,763 60,639 135.4 (25.9) (22.8)

































Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



























January % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 854,056 933,431 526,696 1,077,833 104.6 15.5 26.2

854,056 933,431 526,696 1,077,833 104.6 15.5 26.2 MDE Rionegro 619,373 669,179 346,727 781,662 125.4 16.8 26.2

619,373 669,179 346,727 781,662 125.4 16.8 26.2 EOH Medellin 89,058 96,033 67,381 101,375 50.5 5.6 13.8

89,058 96,033 67,381 101,375 50.5 5.6 13.8 MTR Monteria 89,449 109,461 71,785 136,771 90.5 24.9 52.9

89,449 109,461 71,785 136,771 90.5 24.9 52.9 APO Carepa 15,349 18,618 15,133 21,852 44.4 17.4 42.4

15,349 18,618 15,133 21,852 44.4 17.4 42.4 UIB Quibdo 31,146 34,342 21,914 30,908 41.0 (10.0) (0.8)

31,146 34,342 21,914 30,908 41.0 (10.0) (0.8) CZU Corozal 9,681 5,798 3,756 5,265 40.2 (9.2) (45.6)

9,681 5,798 3,756 5,265 40.2 (9.2) (45.6) International Traffic 156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0

156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0 MDE Rionegro 156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0

156,477 171,143 75,893 192,446 153.6 12.4 23.0 EOH Medellin





























MTR Monteria





























APO Carepa





























UIB Quibdo





























CZU Corozal





























Traffic Total Colombia 1,010,533 1,104,574 602,589 1,270,279 110.8 15.0 25.7

1,010,533 1,104,574 602,589 1,270,279 110.8 15.0 25.7 MDE Rionegro 775,850 840,322 422,620 974,108 130.5 15.9 25.6

775,850 840,322 422,620 974,108 130.5 15.9 25.6 EOH Medellin 89058 96,033 67,381 101,375 50.5 5.6 13.8

89,058 96,033 67,381 101,375 50.5 5.6 13.8 MTR Monteria 89,449 109,461 71,785 136,771 90.5 24.9 52.9

89,449 109,461 71,785 136,771 90.5 24.9 52.9 APO Carepa 15,349 18,618 15,133 21,852 44.4 17.4 42.4

15,349 18,618 15,133 21,852 44.4 17.4 42.4 UIB Quibdo 31,146 34,342 21,914 30,908 41.0 (10.0) (0.8)

31,146 34,342 21,914 30,908 41.0 (10.0) (0.8) CZU Corozal 9,681 5,798 3,756 5,265 40.2 (9.2) (45.6)

9,681 5,798 3,756 5,265 40.2 (9.2) (45.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

