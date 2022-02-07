Gardner White Takes Over Former Art Van Store And Headquarters In Warren

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress store, is expanding their footprint in Warren by moving into the iconic former Art Van store, warehouse and corporate office at 14 Mile and Van Dyke.

"As Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, we are proud to make the Warren location our flagship store. We want to thank Warren Mayor Jim Fouts for his support and leadership in making this historic move possible," said Rachel Stewart, president, Gardner White. "It's our belief that building a close and vibrant relationship with the communities around our locations is vital to our success. This move will allow us to expand our offerings and comes on the heels of recent store openings in Rochester Hills, Saginaw, and Shelby Township, and upcoming store openings in Taylor and Howell."

Gardner White will be assuming part of the warehouse, while also maintaining its current Auburn Hills Distribution Center. The expanded warehouse space will be used to support Gardner White's in-stock strategy by allowing for more storage space for incoming freight in this era of unpredictable supply chains. Gardner White will continue to operate same-day delivery services on thousands of in-stock items from its Auburn Hills Distribution Center.

Gardner White has been in hyper-expansion mode over the past 12 months and will operate 13 stores by early March. In recent months, Gardner White has taken over six former Art Van stores and re-opened them in Canton, Rochester Hills, Saginaw and Shelby Township. Next week, the Taylor store will debut, and a Howell location will follow in early March.

In addition to the two Warren locations, the company's other locations include Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Novi, Southfield, Taylor and Waterford.

Each Gardner White location includes the Gardner White Design Studio and Clearance Center, with furniture and mattresses for all types of interiors and budgets. The stores feature top furniture brands like Rowe, Century, Southern Motion, Flexsteel and more. Gardner White offers the largest bedding selection in the State, with brands including Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Aireloom, Stearns & Foster and Sealy.

In another historic move, Gardner White became the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Detroit, and in 2020 extended their sponsorship for the next five years.

"We believe that the core to our success will be hiring exceptional professionals to work in our stores. Our expansion and success are creating some great career opportunities for talented individuals in all our communities," added Stewart.

We were also proud to announce that recently that Gardner White was named the "Best Place to Work" in a national competition in 2021 by Furniture Today magazine, the leading source of news and information for the furniture industry.

Family-owned and operated since 1912, Gardner White has been a staple in metro Detroit. Irwin Kahn became the second-generation owner in the mid-1950s. Irwin's daughter Barb Tronstein and son-in-law Steve are the third-generation owners. They are still very active in the day-to-day operations of Gardner White. As president, Rachel Stewart is positioned to lead the organization into the future.

