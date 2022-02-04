JONATHAN JACKSON TO MAKE CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING 1ST DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN CHICAGO

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, will announce his intentions regarding the House seat representing the 1st congressional district in Chicago. Jackson, 56, a local businessman, cares deeply about creating jobs and increasing workforce skills, family economic security, improving public transportation, increasing access and affordability of health care and expanding daycare so parents can work without having to worry about their children.
WHAT:
An announcement regarding the 1st congressional seat in Chicago.
WHERE:
ATU Local 308 Hall
11204 S. Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60643
WHEN:
Monday, February 7, 2022
11 AM CST
MEDIA CONTACT: Michael K. Frisby 202-625-4382 or mike@frisbyassociates.com
