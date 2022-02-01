Takis® Announces Sweepstakes with Video Gaming Superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis® , the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip , is teaming up with "Ninja" Blevins, the most recognizable professional gamer and live streamer in the world, to host a seriously intense giveaway with total grand prizes worth up to $30,000.

Takis® teams up with video gaming superstar Tyler

Known for bringing intensity to the salty snack category, the brand is kicking off the new year on a bold note with Takis® Snackin' Royale Sweepstakes. Launching on January 13, 2022, this game of fate offers consumers the chance to win a grand prize consisting of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a 60-minute session of Fortnite Battle Royale with Ninja himself. In addition, the three lucky grand prize winners will be awarded a state-of-the-art video gaming setup, including products from MAINGEAR, Logitech and Steelseries, among other brands.

The sweepstakes will also award 50 runners-up winners with A40 TR Headsets as well as 50 second runners-up winners, who will each receive one case of the signature Fiesta Size Takis Fuego® Rolled Tortilla Chips.

"I'm so excited for this sweepstakes," said Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. "I mean, what's more on brand for me than video games and Takis®? It's still crazy to me that gaming put me on a platform where I get to chat with fans all over the world, and I'm hyped to play Fortnite with the grand prize winners and eat Takis® while we're getting some vic royales in!"

Fans brave enough to face the intensity of the Snackin' Royale Sweepstakes can enter for a chance to win through one of the following methods:

Purchase a bag of Fiesta Size 20 oz. Takis Fuego® Rolled Tortilla Chips from any location that Takis® snacks are sold and submit a photo of the valid receipt

Purchase a bag of Fiesta Size 20 oz. Takis Fuego® Rolled Tortilla Chips from any location that Takis® snacks are sold and enter the Freshness Code on the sweepstakes website

Mail a postcard, including your complete name, mailing address (no P.O. Boxes), daytime phone number, email address, and birth date to: Realtime Media, Attn: Takis Snackin' Royale, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 2-130, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

"It does not go unnoticed that Takis® has one of the most loyal fan bases in the salty snack category, which fueled our decision to give back to our customers with the chance to win such a valuable prize – an experience that they'll surely never forget," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "Our signature Takis Fuego® Rolled Tortilla Chips continue to be the intense-to-the-core snack that consumers grab off the shelves, and this can't-miss sweepstakes is a great chance for folks to get their hands on a stash of this fan-favorite."

The sweepstakes is open to any resident of the United States who is at least 13 years of age and is limited to one (1) prize per person. For more information about the Snackin' Royale Sweepstakes, visit http://takis.us/.

About Takis ®️

Takis®️ is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis®️ Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis®️ Stix, Takis®️ Waves, Takis®️ Pop! and Takis®️ Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

(PRNewsfoto/Barcel USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barcel USA