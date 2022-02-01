Companies Choose SAP to Reduce Supply Chain Risk

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that hundreds of companies worldwide, including HP Inc. and Unilever, have chosen SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions in the fourth quarter of 2021 to help digitalize procurement and external workforce management. Hundreds went live and hundreds more renewed licenses for SAP's spend management solutions to help accelerate efforts to instill supply chain resilience.

"A full two years into the pandemic, business leaders understand from experience that collaborative, agile procurement operations are needed to keep up with customer demands," said Etosha Thurman, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. "No one can escape supply chain disruption and the cascading consequences across industries and regions, so having visibility is crucial in managing supply shortages. Our customers continue to adopt our spend management solutions to help gain a competitive advantage by managing complexity, improving supplier relationships and ensuring supply chain reliability."

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2021 include Al Ghandi Group, Arca Continental, Austrian Power Grid AG, Banco Sabadell, Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund, Philippine Airlines, Siemens AG, Unilever PLC and the following:

Chobani, a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, selected SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing and supply chain collaboration. As the company continues to grow and expand its contract manufacturing footprint, the adoption of the solutions will help Chobani automate highly manual and complex processes around collaboration with its direct and indirect materials suppliers. It expects to reduce risk and non-value-added work, accelerate savings with robust e-sourcing and improve the user experience for staff and trading partners.

HP Inc., a global technology leader with an innovative portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, expanded its existing investment in SAP's business process intelligence solutions. With support from SAP Signavio® solutions, HP can innovate through advanced process analysis and modeling, and quickly identify and act on opportunities for process transformation to drive competitive differentiation. HP also extended its investments in SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain applications, SAP Ariba solutions for supply chain collaboration and SAP Fieldglass solutions for external workforce management.

Hunya Foods, looking to stay ahead in a highly competitive chocolate market, invested in SAP Ariba solutions to help digitalize procurement and simplify decision-making and overall planning. With SAP Ariba solutions, the Chinese company will create a new procurement platform to record supplier information and transactions, which will help improve operational efficiency.

Grupo IDESA, a leader in the production and distribution of chemical products in Mexico, advances its innovation strategy with SAP. In addition to the RISE with SAP offering and SAP Customer Experience solutions, the company selected SAP Ariba and SAP Concur® solutions to help achieve operational excellence in its financial and procurement processes and supplier management and collaboration.

R. Twining & Co., one of the world's most iconic tea brands, selected SAP to lead its transformation program as it looks to better engage with customers while also ensuring supply chain reliability and operational efficiency. At the heart of the solution is RISE with SAP running on Microsoft Azure, supported by SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Ariba solutions for digital procurement. With the SAP solutions, Twinings Ovaltine looks to modernize its core capabilities across finance, manufacturing and logistics in order to run its global business in a real-time, intelligent and agile manner.

Shining Investment, focused on clean energy and environmental protection, adopted RISE with SAP to help establish a scalable digital core in the cloud. The Chinese company also chose SAP Ariba solutions and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution for transparent and intelligent spend management and real-time data-driven decision-making.

