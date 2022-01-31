Ecoremedy gasification technology success cited by Global Water Intelligence

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoremedy LLC today announced Global Water Intelligence, a leading publisher and event organizer headquartered in Oxford, England and serving the international water industry, highlighted the work of Ecoremedy in an article, "How the thermochemical sludge treatment market is hotting up."

Ecoremedy LLC (PRNewsfoto/Ecoremedy LLC) (PRNewswire)

The article does a deep dive into the global growth of environmentally friendly sludge treatment, pointing to Ecoremedy as one of four "most successful players" in the worldwide gasification segment who "often carry wider experience of processing alternative feedstocks." A pioneer in the industry with more than two decades of experience delivering renewable energy solutions for a wide array of waste streams, Ecoremedy's expertise includes processing difficult organic wastes such as digested manure, poultry litter and dewatered municipal biosolids, as well as conventional biomass.

"Recognition of our work at Ecoremedy continues to be humbling," said Ecoremedy President and CTO David Mooney. "It's also confirmation that our environmentally responsible approach is revolutionizing the way agriculture, industry and municipalities provide innovative waste treatment systems. Together, we're improving the environment and saving ratepayers millions of dollars in regulatory costs."

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ruled the company's groundbreaking Fluid Lift™ gasification technology is not an incinerator because it prevents the combustion of sewage sludge. Ecoremedy's Fluid Lift gasification process avoids the production of highly toxic and carcinogenic dioxins and furans commonly produced by incineration.

With its ability to make FlexChar™, a unique product that ranges from 1% carbon to over 60% carbon, the Ecoremedy system can be adjusted to increase the recovery of carbon for use as biochar or can be tuned to increase the conversion of carbon for use as renewable energy.

EPA made its determination following Ecoremedy's successful pilot project in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. The company now is working with Ameresco and the city of Edmonds, Washington, on a similar project that will replace the city's outdated, expensive and unreliable incinerator.

Editor's Note: You can read the article here: https://www.globalwaterintel.com/global-water-intelligence-magazine/22/10/market-map/how-the-thermochemical-sludge-treatment-market-is-hotting-up

About Ecoremedy LLC

Ecoremedy is committed to environmental stewardship by revolutionizing the way agriculture, industry and municipalities recover energy, nutrients and value from their organic waste. Our dedicated team of engineers, scientists, leaders and investors is committed to delivering world-class energy and nutrient recovery solutions. With unprecedented flexibility, we design and implement innovative and environmentally responsible waste treatment systems for the specialized needs of our clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ecoremedy LLC