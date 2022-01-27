UPLAND ANNOUNCES LOS ANGELES CITY OPENING, METAVERSE FOR BUYING AND SELLING NFT VIRTUAL PROPERTIES

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upland , one of the fastest-growing metaverses on the blockchain that is mapped to the real world and one of the most sustainable NFT platforms, today announced its newest city opening in Los Angeles. As the second largest major city in the United States and the largest city in Upland defined by the number of properties for sale, Upland's West Coast expansion to Los Angeles, California showcases increased demand for properties in or near major City Hubs.

Upland announces Los Angeles city opening (PRNewswire)

Key Dates: Los Angeles City Opening

Thursday, January 27 : Los Angeles City Opening

Thursday, January 27 : South LA Open

Week of February 3 : North LA Open

Week of February 10 : Collection/Metaverse Hunters Reveal

18 US cities have already opened and over 100,000 virtual landowners from all around the world already enjoy Upland's metaverse. Over 2 Million NFTs have been purchased by players, and places like San Francisco, the Bronx, Chicago, New Orleans, and Manhattan have been sold out due to high demand for virtual land since the beginning of this year. Each day, more than 125,000 daily active users buy, sell and trade virtual properties, build houses, complete property collections, and participate in treasure hunts and city tours.

Upland has experienced record growth and activity in the last several months, with record levels of Daily Active Users (125K), Daily Transaction Volume (204 Billion UPX), as well as Daily Trading Volume (10.9k Trades). Cities surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area are almost entirely sold out, and cities in Manhattan's sphere of influence have been sold out for quite some time. This has created significant pressure on the supply and demand of their respective locales, which highlights the need for additional city expansions. Marketplace activity in City Hubs like Manhattan–and neighboring cities like Brooklyn and Staten Island–has never been higher, and inventory never more limited.

Upland's mantra is "Rebuild the World" and on the company's platform players, called "Uplanders", can not only buy virtual properties, fan items, and other digital goods but also join a highly engaged community. Additionally, Uplanders can trade their owned digital goods with other players or even sell them for US dollars.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland ( https://upland.me/ ) is a metaverse that sits on top of the real world, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets (NFTs). Upland is available on iOS , Android and the Web , and can be played from anywhere in the world. For more information about Upland and sustainability can be found at https://www.upland.me/sustainability .

Media Contacts:

Mike Paffman, Virgo PR, mike@virgopr.com

Lindsay Aamodt, Upland, lindsay.a@upland.me

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upland