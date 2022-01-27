TRUSTED MEDIA BRANDS REBRANDS TO TMB, ENTERS NEW VIDEO-LED ERA FOLLOWING IMPRESSIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH The company adds new C-Suite execs and embarks on an aggressive hiring push

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company, today announced new additions to its C-Suite, a new brand identity, and accelerated growth plans for 2022. TMB's portfolio of leading brands, which includes FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , reaches more than 100 million consumers worldwide across every screen.

The new brand identity and C-Suite roster punctuate a new chapter following the company's August 2021 acquisition of streaming and social video powerhouse Jukin Media. TMB closed out 2021 on an upward trajectory, recording 110% YoY growth in EBITDA for US operations, 105% YoY growth in affiliate and ecommerce revenue, and 37% YoY growth in streaming TV revenue.

To accelerate that growth, TMB hired 89 employees, and counting, since the acquisition, including the appointment of former Playboy editorial director Jason Buhrmester as Chief Content Officer at Reader's Digest, Roland Hamilton from Shutterstock as SVP of Licensing, and Manu Sanghi, former ESPN Head of Ad Sales for Southeast Asia, as Senior Commercial Director of APAC. The company plans to hire more than 100 new employees in the first half of 2022.

To its C-Suite, TMB has appointed four Jukin Media executives: Jonathan Skogmo, founder and CEO of Jukin has been named Chief Innovation Officer; Lee Essner, co-CEO of Jukin has been named Chief Strategy Officer; Cameron Saless, Chief Business Officer of Jukin and Anton Reut, Chief Operating Officer of Jukin, will each hold the same respective posts with TMB.

"2021 was a transformative year for us, as we've seen tremendous growth across streaming, ecommerce, affiliate, and programmatic, among other areas. We have a number of new, exciting initiatives in store for 2022, and plan to continue to break barriers on our upward growth trajectory across categories," said Bonnie Kintzer, CEO of TMB.

Jukin Media's world-class user-generated content licensing business will be rebranded as Jukin Licensing, with its full library of remarkable UGC footage available for licensing by entertainment, advertising, and publishing professionals at jukinlicensing.com .

