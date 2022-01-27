Subversive Announces Launch of Metaverse Exchange Traded Fund

Ticker: "PUNK" fund, short "META", to provide public access to exciting asset classes within growing metaverse market

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Subversive Capital Advisor ("Advisor" or the "Company"), a recently established registered investment advisor primarily focused on different mission-driven emerging sectors, launches its first ETF – Subversive Metaverse ETF (Ticker: PUNK) on Cboe BZX Exchange. PUNK, which is expected to begin trading on January 27, 2022, is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). The Advisor is managed by Subversive's founder, Michael Auerbach, and Christian H. Cooper will act as the ETFs Portfolio Manager.

The PUNK Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in globally-listed equity securities of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse. Companies selected for inclusion in the PUNK Fund's portfolio will be engaged in the experience, discovery, creator economy, spatial computing, decentralization, human interface, and/or infrastructure aspects of the Metaverse. The PUNK Fund has a 0.75% management fee.

"Subversive Capital prides itself on identifying opportunities, particularly in emerging sectors and themes, that provide our shareholders with exposure to disruptive and rapidly growing industries," said Michael Auerbach. "While still in the early stage of development, there are already a compelling variety of companies that have established themselves as leaders within the Metaverse today, and we believe there is much to gain as this industry evolves. With our backgrounds and history of successful early-stage investments in disruptive emerging companies and industries, we're excited to bring this unique investment option to the market."

"Considering the amount of opportunity untouched within this market, we see the term 'meta'-anything disproportionately associated with overpowering companies like Facebook," said Christian H. Cooper. "Our mission here at Subversive is to question the integrity of the status quo–which is why the PUNK Fund is short META1–and build a foundation for people to appreciate these emerging sectors just as much as we do. We want to make sure this industry develops, without getting 'Zucked-up', from those who see the true potential of this space."

"Cboe is pleased to assist Subversive to bring their innovative ETF to market," said Laura Morrison, Global Head of Listings at Cboe Global Markets. "We believe PUNK offers a highly differentiated strategy that will provide investors with a new way to gain exposure to the Metaverse sector, and we look forward to providing the highest quality markets and services for their shareholders."

Cboe BZX Exchange is operated by Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, and a premier listing venue for exchange-traded products globally.

About Subversive

Subversive Capital Advisor LLC is a recently established registered investment advisor.

The firm's investment strategies primarily focus on different mission-driven emerging sectors that we believe will shape the economy of the future. The companies we invest in are bold, daring, and uninhibited enough not to let the world as it exists today limit their imagination for opportunities of the future.

Leveraging our team's track record in the private sector, we aim to bring all investors our industry knowledge and network to drive meaningful value for their portfolios via diversified ETFs.

Before investing you should carefully consider PUNK's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting PUNKS's website at https://www.subversiveetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Important Risk Information

Metaverse Companies Risk include, but are not limited to, small or limited markets for such securities, changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, rapid obsolescence, and government regulation. Securities of Metaverse Companies, especially smaller, start-up companies, tend to be more volatile than securities of companies that do not rely heavily on technology. Rapid change to technologies that affect a company's products could have a material adverse effect on such company's operating results. Metaverse Companies may rely on a combination of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secret laws to establish and protect their proprietary rights in their products and technologies. There can be no assurance that the steps taken by these companies to protect their proprietary rights will be adequate to prevent the misappropriation of their technology or that competitors will not independently develop technologies that are substantially equivalent or superior to such companies' technology.

_______________________ 1 Limited to 1% of AUM

