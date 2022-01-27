RENPHO Wins 2022 Good Housekeeping Fitness Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RENPHO , a global leader in designing smart products for healthy living, is thrilled to announce Good Housekeeping has named the brand's top-rated AI Smart Bike as a 2022 Fitness Award recipient within the Best Large Equipment: Mega Cardio Machines category. Among several notable brands in the industry, the product was recognized as an accessible, budget-friendly option for consumers, pairing with popular cycling apps and featuring auto resistance capabilities.

RENPHO AI Smart Bike Wins Good Housekeeping 2022 Fitness Award (PRNewswire)

The Good Housekeeping Fitness Awards serve to provide consumers with innovative products that perform well, but also engage and delight the user. Winners of the publication's annual Fitness Awards are carefully selected and comprehensively tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute's collective of product and wellness experts, which includes registered dietitians, certified personal trainers and instructors, fiber scientists, mechanical engineers and more. Further, consumer testers were also enlisted, helping the Good Housekeeping team assess how easy the products are to set up and use, and whether they offer improvement to their lives.

"RENPHO is honored to be recognized among the industry's leading brands by the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute," said Tiffany Ou, CMO of RENPHO "We believe our AI Smart Bike is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what RENPHO has to offer and we look forward to continuing to innovate and develop cutting-edge smart fitness products that are budget-friendly and effective."

Using AI technology, RENPHO's AI Smart Bike tracks performance and distills not only feedback, but also generates routines tailored to the user – making for a truly personalized workout comparable to one with a personal trainer. Able to connect to any fitness app, think of this product as your one-size-fits-all indoor fitness solution, combining enhanced precision with training courses and advanced tech features all in the free RENPHO app, allowing consumers to connect their favorite devices and programs with ease.

The RENPHO AI Smart Bike is available for purchase at RENPHO.com and Amazon.com. Check out Good Housekeeping's full list of 2022 Fitness Awards winners at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/a38464926/best-fitness-awards-2022/

About RENPHO

RENPHO was born with the vision to empower people worldwide to improve all aspects of their life by granting a passport to their own health data. Its mission is to create a growing ecosystem of smart lifestyle products that provide advanced solutions which are essential, accessible and everyday. Widely recognized for its smart weight scales and massage products, RENPHO continues to be a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, developing products that are carefully researched to enhance people's health, fitness and wellness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHO.com or follow RENPHO on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RENPHO