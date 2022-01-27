New Scania Interlink is launched

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The past couple of years have seen the introduction of Scania's new bus and coach generation. These products are now complemented with a new Scania Interlink. The bus is mainly used in urban environment and intercity traffic. It has new chassis and body and offers fuel savings of up to 8 per cent alongside a wide range of specification options, advanced safety features, new uptime services and a significantly updated driver area.

The high flexibility in Scania Interlink offers multiple options when it comes to vehicle length and interior layout, luggage compartments, door configurations, classification, powertrains, and more.

New options include longer 2-axle buses with increased passenger capacity as well as shorter gas buses. "The wide range of low-carbon powertrains is also a part of the flexibility. We provide biodiesel (FAME), HVO, biogas, and hybrid options that significantly reduce CO2 emissions today," says Karolina Wennerblom, Head of Product Management, Scania Buses & Coaches.

The driver's work environment is not forgotten either. The driver area has excellent ergonomics and reachability, improved climate control, as well as safety features. The visibility and wide turning radius adds to great drivability. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) give the driver good control of the vehicle through improved assisted handling, steering and braking. This, along with Scania Zone that ensures driver compliance with speed regulations around schools and elsewhere, increases safety and helps minimise accidents, thereby also avoiding unnecessary costs.

The new Scania Interlink is highly energy efficient with substantial fuel savings, up to 8 per cent due to improved engine and gearbox efficiency, with the new stop/start function and cruise control contributing to further reductions. It has a forgiving independent front suspension that increases ride comfort while increasing load capacity by 500 kg. The vehicle is designed to limit damage and avoid deformation of components such as steering system, aftertreatment system or batteries, critical to minimise downtime and costly repairs. Uptime is further increased via easily exchangeable front corners, improved cleanability, and not least through the vehicle´s compatibility with the proactive and real-time data based Scania Flexible Maintenance.

The new exterior has a contemporary expression with larger side windows, Bi-LED or Bi-Halogen headlights and new sidelights and rear lights. The electric sliding doors result in higher uptime and lower maintenance cost, and indoors, new materials reduce noise. The climate system minimises energy consumption, regardless of climate. This, along with the new and brighter interior, helps to increase passenger appeal. "The new Scania Interlink is sure to appeal to operators with high demands. That it is a sustainable option only adds to the experience," Wennerblom concludes.

With the new Scania Interlink, Scania has introduced an entirely new range of buses for urban operations. Starting in 2019 and with continuous updates ever since, not least to the BEV portfolio, which has seen improvements in battery capacity and range.

