MGM Resorts International Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

LAS VEGAS,, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. MGM Resorts joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are an integral part of our Company culture, core values, and ways of doing business. We demonstrate this through our commitment to a diverse workforce and the top quality of service we provide to our guests who represent all corners and cultures of the world," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to promote equality within our Company and to our local and regional communities. We intend to proudly focus on what matters, as we work collectively with our employees and our partners, to help build a world that embraces inclusion and respect for all people."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to MGM Resorts for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

MGM Resorts has a record of support of the LGBTQ community. The company was a founding partner of the Las Vegas chapter of the Human Rights Campaign in 2004. In 2011, MGM Resorts expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ)-owned firms.

Years before same-sex marriage was legalized across the entire United States, same-sex commitment ceremonies were performed at wedding chapels at MGM Resorts' properties, which continue to develop specialized marriage ceremony offerings and outreach to same-sex couples.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

