Lyft and GetUpside Partner to Bring Cashback Promotions Directly in the Lyft Driver App Drivers with Lyft can now earn up to 32¢/gal* cashback on fuel at over 25,000 stations nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyft and GetUpside , a retail technology company, announced today that drivers with Lyft can now take advantage of GetUpside fuel promotions at 25,000 stations nationwide directly in the Lyft Driver App. The promotions are currently available to U.S. drivers on Lyft using iOS where Lyft Rewards are available, and will continue rolling out to U.S. drivers on Lyft in the coming weeks*. While Lyft drivers get cash back, participating businesses benefit from additional, proven profit.

Drivers on Lyft can now open the driver app to see participating stations with great cashback offers near them, navigate to the station of their choice, and receive cash back offers right in the app. GetUpside's personalized promotions range up to 25¢/gal cash back for all drivers, with higher cash back earnings available for Lyft's Platinum and Gold drivers. See Lyft's latest blog to learn more about how it works.

"With gas prices as high as they are, every dollar counts. That's why we are so excited to be partnering with GetUpside to help drivers save on gas," said Zach Greenberger, Head of Strategic Business Development & Global Supply Management at Lyft. "This program makes it easy for drivers to know where to get the best cashback savings on gas, meaning more of the money they earn with Lyft can stay in their pockets."

The technical aspect of this partnership is powered by the GetUpside Partner Platform , which allows partners to provide GetUpside's personalized promotions to their own users in their own app environment. That way, Lyft and other partners can drive the most value possible to their users, and also help brick and mortar retailers gain access to more customers at no additional cost to their business.

"At GetUpside we're driven to do all we can to help people and businesses do better, especially in today's economic climate," said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of GetUpside. "This partnership with Lyft helps drivers do more with their dollars, and also helps generate more profit for the thousands of local businesses we work with. We're thrilled to be working with Lyft."

As their partnership progresses, the two companies will continue to explore more opportunities for Lyft drivers to access meaningful cash back savings.

*The program may not be available to all drivers and is subject to change. iOS users may see this feature sooner than Android users. Cash back per gallon varies by location and depends on Lyft Rewards tier, as applicable. Gas promotions currently not available in New Jersey or Wisconsin. For information on cash back per gallon rates by location, please visit the GetUpside app. Lyft Rewards Terms and Conditions apply. You must maintain your driver tier requirements to continue accessing associated rewards. Subject to Lyft Terms of Service .

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

About GetUpside

GetUpside is a retail technology company on a mission to help communities thrive. Our technology has helped tens of millions of people earn 2 to 3 times more cash back than any other product and tens of thousands of brick and mortar businesses earn measurable profit. Billions of dollars in commerce runs through the GetUpside platform every year, and that value goes directly back to our retailers, the consumers they serve, and towards important sustainability initiatives. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. www.getupside.com

