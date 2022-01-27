Kendra Tucker accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Tucker, chief operating officer at Truckstop.com, has been accepted into Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Kendra Tucker, chief operating officer, Truckstop.com (PRNewswire)

Kendra was selected to join the organization based on her expertise and proven track record in the freight transportation technology industry. As a member, Kendra joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.

Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Kendra into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Kendra brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group."

"It's an honor to have been selected as a member of the Fast Company Executive Board. I am excited to join an organization that has been instrumental in helping leaders to pursue big ideas and drive innovation," said Kendra Tucker, chief operating officer at Truckstop.com. "As a member, I look forward to meaningful conversations with peers, sharing my insights and further helping define the future of the industry."

Kendra will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.

Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

