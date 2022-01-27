Keds Announces IMG Partnership as 'Official Sole' of New York Fashion Week: The Shows 2022 Keds and Maisie Wilen to Collaborate on First-Ever Footwear Collection During New York Fashion Week to Kick Off 2022 Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keds , iconic sneaker brand, today announces a partnership with IMG and New York Fashion Week: The Shows for 2022. Through this partnership, Keds has been named the 'Official Sole of NYFW,' with the brand debuting new and exclusive footwear collections in both the spring and fall of 2022. Beginning in February, a wide array of new and exciting footwear styles will walk the runway during New York Fashion Week, working to cement Keds' place in the industry as a style leader.

Keds' first innovative collaboration will kick off with buzzy fashion brand Maisie Wilen . Maisie Schloss, a Parsons School of Design alumni, formerly was named a womenswear designer at Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy ahead of launching her own fashion brand, Maisie Wilen. The exclusive first look of the Keds limited-edition footwear collection will debut during the Maisie Wilen Fashion Week presentation taking place on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

"Keds has been the 'sole' of footwear since its beginning in 1916. Our ability to partner with IMG, and innovative designers such as Maisie Schloss, further reinforces our long history of providing Keds consumers with fashionable and fun footwear that transcends age and boundaries," says Jen Lynch, VP and General Manager of Keds. "The partnership with IMG, as well as working with Maisie and her team, has been a joy; something we hope our consumers feel when wearing our product."

The collaborative footwear capsule, available later in 2022, reimagines iconic Keds silhouettes through Maisie's vibrant lens. "Working with Keds on this remarkable, women-led collaboration has been a dream," says Maisie Schloss, Creative Director at Maisie Wilen. "Keds will help to bring an exciting and fun element to complete each of our presentation looks."

Keds will continue to partner with IMG during September's New York Fashion Week and will reveal another footwear collection later this year. "This partnership will go far beyond New York Fashion Week, and we look forward to bringing these passionate teams together to celebrate creative minds and explore what the future holds," says Patrick Connors, the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships for IMG's Fashion Events and Properties. Further details surrounding this collection will be announced in the upcoming months.

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" back in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our marks on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone— to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to confidently live as their truest selves.

Keds is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, outdoor, athletic and children's footwear.

Maisie Wilen is a womenswear label launched by Maisie Schloss in June 2019. Schloss, a native of Chicago, Illinois, studied Fashion Design at Parsons before beginning her career as a designer for a global swimwear brand in New York City. Soon after she moved to Los Angeles where she worked at YEEZY as an assistant before rapidly ascending to Womenswear Designer at the brand. Admiring her unique style and design talent, Kanye West provided Schloss with seed funding and support, allowing her to launch Maisie Wilen.

