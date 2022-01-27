JLL Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that for the eighth consecutive year, it earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality." The CEI is a nationally recognized benchmarking survey on corporate policies and practices in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality.

Some of JLL's U.S. corporate policies and practices that helped earn a 100% score include:

inclusive spousal and domestic partner health benefits, including adoption benefits

transgender-inclusive health benefits

mandatory manager/supervisor trainings on JLL's non-discrimination policy that includes gender identity and sexual orientation

written gender-transition guidelines documenting supportive policy and practice on issues pertinent to a workplace gender transition

targeted recruiting efforts to the LGBTQ+ community

an active supplier diversity program with certified LGBTQ+-owned businesses

"Fostering an open culture of awareness and inclusion in the workplace is essential in supporting our employees, clients, suppliers and in the communities that we serve," said Ingrid Jacobs, Head of Global Diversity and Inclusion. "Although we received a 100% score, JLL continues to work to embed diversity, equity and inclusion more deeply into the DNA of our company. I'm proud that JLL continues to be recognized for our dedication to this important work."

JLL's Building Pride Business Resource Group (BRG) is one example of how the company creates a secure, respectful and accepting environment for professionals of all sexual orientations, gender identities and their allies. Through external partnerships with organizations like PFLAG, Out & Equal, The GenderCool Project and events celebrating Pride Month and National Coming Out Day, Building Pride helps to drive awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across the globe.

"Achieving another perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index demonstrates JLL's continued commitment to making our workplace one where we feel valued and respected," said Erik Westerlund, national co-lead of JLL's Building Pride BRG and Director of Finance. "I'm proud to be a member of Building Pride's leadership team, and the work that we do to help create an environment where we feel supported."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. JLL's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to JLL for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

To drive a culture of inclusion, JLL continues to provide employees access to a range of programs and resources focused on building understanding in the workplace. For example, the company's reverse mentoring program that launched in 2020, aims to provide transparency, help leaders gain insights into the real experiences of JLL employees, drive cultural change and improve leadership's understanding of issues facing employees.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Disability Equality Index "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Military Friendly Employers

Working Mother's Best Companies for Dads

