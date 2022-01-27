Global demand for Independent Software Quality Analysis is increasing: Software Improvement Group (SIG) reports record growth

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Improvement Group (SIG), an Amsterdam-based technology and IT services institute, recorded exceptional growth of 50% for 2021. The company's first acquisition of EXIN, a leading IT examination platform, and increased demand for SIG independent software analysis solutions, drove record growth for 2021. As a result of the continuous increasing dependence of society on software, combined with the global cyber threats, SIG's client base continues to grow substantially, securing clients from the Asian Pacific region, South America and North America.

The value of Sigrid®, SIG's software assurance platform, is well reflected in the long-term relationships with many blue-chip customers in virtually any industry and on all continents. Essential to SIG's organic growth is an increase in the number of long-term contracts with both new and existing clients. Now active in over 90 countries, SIG is the globally leading institute for a fact-based and independent view on IT.

Luc Brandts, CEO of SIG, said: "We're very happy to see this growth; it's even more important to see how our customers value our Software-with-Service concept, a term we coined. Our customer's success in building sustainable, future-proof software, using our fact-based measurements, certifications and recommendations is what matters most." Brandts added, "In 2022, we will continue our growth strategy, focusing on both organic growth, partnerships, and targeted acquisitions. We're blessed with a strong financial position, a sustainable business, and a solid shareholders base."



Chief Commercial Officer, Clarinda Dobbelaar said of SIG's record growth: "Our clients and partners highly value our independent position in the market. Our software and architecture analyses are data-driven, independent, and designed to help our clients to build sustainable, healthy software. We have nothing to lose or gain with our conclusions other than our reputation. Integrity is deeply rooted in our company culture; we want to help create software society can rely on."

The same is true for the certification of IT professionals. Michiel Buysing Damsté, responsible for SIG's EXIN business, states: "At EXIN, we believe that professional excellence boosts organizational performance. In 2021 we worked with organizations and professionals to improve key competencies that accelerate digital transformations. With our excellent client services we help partners to make the difference. The acquisition by SIG has proven to be a great step forward, fueling the further expansion of our global footprint.""

SIG provides an independent view on the quality of People, Processes and Technology. Where 2021 has proven to be a very strong year, we are exceedingly confident that in 2022 SIG will surpass these achievements in continuing to build that healthier digital world.

About SIG

Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps organizations trust the technology they depend on. We combine our intelligent technology with our human expertise to dig deep into the build quality of enterprise software and architecture – measuring, monitoring, and benchmarking it against the world's largest software analysis database.

The SIG software analysis laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis. Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt.

Learn more: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com

