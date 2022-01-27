Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2022

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series

Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET

A fireside chat hosted by Neena Bitritto-Garg, Citi's Biotech analyst.

Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

Friday, February 25th at 3:00 p.m. ET

To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

For more information about the events, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your appropriate Citi or Aegis representative, respectively, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

