ALITHYA TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 10

The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021, on February 10, 2022.

Alithya will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call at 9:00 a.m.

Date:

February 10, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

>         (888) 440-2069

>         Conference ID: 1735627

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/ti2hb6 

Playback
For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available on Alithya's website under the Investors section, or directly at https://www.alithya.com/en/investors.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,400 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond. Alithya strives to be a model of corporate responsibility, professional equity, diversity, and inclusion, with a vibrant business culture that embraces social consciousness at its core. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-on-february-10-301469534.html

SOURCE Alithya

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.