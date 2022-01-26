Maven Clinic Welcomes Nationally Recognized Expert on Prenatal Care Innovation, Dr. Alex Peahl, as First Visiting Scientist

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alex Peahl, MD, MSc, Assistant Professor and physician-investigator in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan, as the company's first ever Visiting Scientist. Through the newly-formed Visiting Scientist Program, Dr. Peahl will help accelerate Maven's clinical research roadmap and drive key innovations within its unique care model for women's and family health.

(PRNewsfoto/Maven) (PRNewswire)

Since 2014, Maven has pioneered a new care model, grounded in 24/7 access to a network of women's and family health providers across 30+ specialties, care advocacy focused on women's health, pediatrics, and parenting, and clinically-approved curriculums, classes, and tracking aligned with members' personal goals. The company's care model has been proven to drive better clinical outcomes, including lower NICU admissions, lower unnecessary C-section rates and lower emergency room visits.

A nationally recognized expert on prenatal care redesign and innovation, Dr. Peahl's research focuses on how to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and equity of reproductive health care through developing, studying and disseminating high-quality maternity care interventions. Dr. Peahl has led some of the most influential research on redesigning prenatal care, including a recent study of the impact of COVID-19 on the evolution of prenatal care delivery guidelines in the United States. Dr. Peahl holds several leadership positions, including Director of the Michigan Plan for Appropriate Tailored Healthcare in Pregnancy (MiPATH) at Michigan Medicine and Chair of the National American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Redesigning Prenatal Care Initiative.

As Maven's first Visiting Scientist, Dr. Peahl will provide strategic input on Maven's care design, including how Maven's care model can work in tandem with evolving in-person care and health plan care management to optimize patient experience and clinical outcomes. Dr. Peahl will also help shape Maven's clinical research roadmap, and support multiple clinical programs that help drive outcomes for members with specific conditions and risks.

"Through my clinical practice and research I have seen how our current one-size-fits-all prenatal care model fails to address patients' medical and support needs, as well as their preferences," said Dr. Peahl. "I have found that right-sizing prenatal care is critical to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and equity of prenatal care for all patients, particularly for those facing the greatest barriers to care. As a Visiting Scientist, I am excited to share my insights with Maven and collaborate with its clinical team to further advance the company's care model, designing and studying new high-value, patient-centered approaches to maternity care delivery."

In addition to Dr. Peahl's appointment, Maven has also announced the launch of the Maven Digital Innovation Fellowship for graduate students in the clinical professions, and welcomed Ayotomiwa Ojo, MD/MPP candidate at the Harvard Medical School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, as the first Digital Innovation Fellow. In close collaboration with Dr. Peahl, Ojo will help advance Maven's clinical strategy and research, and inform how Maven will leverage its care model to support vulnerable populations.

"Women and families deserve a higher standard of care than they are receiving," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic. "Reimagining the maternal health system will require translating leading-edge science from the world's top universities to the front lines of care. Dr. Peahl and Ms. Ojo are among the most gifted clinical innovators I've ever collaborated with. With their collective insight, Maven is poised to fulfill our ambition to ensure every person can choose to grow their family with dignity."

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy and parenting. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for both parents and children. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has supported more than 10 million women and families to date. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about how Maven is reimagining life's most critical healthcare moment, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maven Clinic