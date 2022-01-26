INLAND IMAGING CEO STEVE DUVOISIN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AFTER 37 YEARS AND OUTLINES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION PLANS FOR THE REGIONAL MEDICAL IMAGING SERVICES ORGANIZATION

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INLAND IMAGING's long-time CEO, Steve Duvoisin recently announced his retirement along with upcoming changes to the company's leadership team.

Effective April 1, 2022, Chris Patrick, currently CEO of Inland Imaging subsidiary Nuvodia, a national professional services company, will assume the role of CEO for Inland Imaging's business organizations (Inland Imaging, LLC - Outpatient Imaging joint venture with Providence, Inland Imaging Business Associates – Business Services, Inland Imaging Clinical Associates – Staff Leasing Services and Inland Imaging Investments - strategic investment company).

Also effective April 1, 2022, Sarah Russell, currently COO of Inland Imaging PS, the company's professional radiology group, will assume responsibilities as CEO of that organization whose 110 radiologists practice in Seattle, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Missoula, as well as many other locations throughout Washington, Montana, Idaho and Utah.

Russell joined Inland Imaging in 1997 and is responsible for all aspects of the professional radiology practice. According to Duvoisin, "Sarah has been instrumental in the growth of the practice and the successful expansion of its operations. She has overseen the group's growth from 14 to more than 100 radiologists, and has been an integral part of creating a great culture and helping to chart its future course. We look forward to her continued success in her new role as the CEO of Inland Imaging, PS."

Patrick's background includes more than 25 years of diverse professional experience, including positions as market director at AT&T, COO of Quick Study Radiology, as well as a number of high level positions in the information technology sector. "As CEO of Nuvodia, Chris has guided the company's growth and award winning culture, working across multiple industries, including healthcare, professional services and energy," said Duvoisin. "We are looking forward to seeing Chris apply his leadership and competitive spirit to growing Inland's various organizations and addressing the challenges our organizations will face as we look to the future."

Duvoisin has been CEO of Inland Imaging's professional radiology group and outpatient imaging company, as well as its business services, information technology, strategic planning and investment organizations for the last 37 years. Steve joined the company in 1984 when it opened its first outpatient-imaging center with six radiologists and 30 clinical and clerical employees. He serves on a variety of professional, civic, philanthropic, and arts related boards and advisory groups. Steve is looking forward to spending more time with his family in the future.

Inland Imaging: Driven by Purpose, Guided by Values.

Inland Imaging has provided professional radiology and medical imaging services in the Inland Northwest since the 1930s. The company's core purpose — TO PROVIDE ANSWERS YOU CAN TRUST AND CARE YOU CAN COUNT ON, is guided by its values and illustrated by its active role in supporting organizations and initiatives that encourage healthier, more vibrant, and enriching lives for the patients and communities it serves.

Today, the organization's more than 100 subspecialty radiologists and nearly 600 clinical and clerical staff work with health care providers, health systems, hospitals, and clinics throughout Washington, Northern Idaho, and Western Montana to deliver timely, accurate diagnostic imaging and treatments that support great patient care. In addition, Inland Imaging operates a network of state-of-the-art outpatient imaging centers located throughout the Inland Northwest.

