Forever Well Nutrition™ launches three new varieties of wellness gummies featuring functional ingredients to offer targeted support for overall wellness

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Well Nutrition™, in partnership with CPG manufacturer of premium CBD and health and wellness products, Global Widget, announces the launch of three new varieties of its wellness gummies: Heart Well, Relax Well and Cleanse Well. Launched in October, 2021, Forever Well Nutrition is endorsed by America's Personal Trainer™, Tony Little.

"I designed these gummies with Global Widget's in-house formulation team to offer consumers the best-tasting gummy that can enhance their wellness routine," said Little. "Each variety provides targeted support with natural, premium ingredients proven to support overall health and wellness."

The latest additions to Forever Well's wellness gummies lineup include functional ingredients to offer targeted support for consumers:

Heart Well – a kid-friendly gummy which offers SeaBerry® and flaxseed oil containing essential Omega-3s in a citrus blend flavor

Cleanse Well – lemon-apple-ginger-flavored gummies containing a blend of chlorophyll, ginger extract, black pepper extract and milk thistle to support detoxification and gut health

Relax Well – blackberry-flavored gummies which contain a premeasured serving of ashwagandha extract, passion flower and lavender extract to support easing of stress and encourage greater overall well-being

"With the addition of these three, we now have eight varieties of gummies to target different areas of wellness," said Little. "When you deal with a manufacturer that's been around for a long time and it has all these experts, you can be sure you're getting the right product as an ingestible in the hands of consumers."

All Forever Well gummies are third-party lab tested and made in the USA in Global Widget's cGMP-certified facility in Tampa, Florida. Forever Well Nutrition gummies can be purchased at www.beforeverwell.com and on Amazon. Distributors can learn more about partnering with Forever Well Nutrition at https://beforeverwell.com/wholesale.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

