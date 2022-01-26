Animal Dermatology Group Applauds Dr. Helen Orbell, New Diplomate with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) congratulates Dr. Helen Orbell on achieving Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), the organization accredited to maintain post-graduate training and certification in veterinary dermatology. She joins the ACVD's 300+ board certified veterinary dermatologists in the US and throughout the world.

Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Animal Dermatology Clinic Management Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Orbell joins the ACVD's 300+ board certified veterinary dermatologists in the US and throughout the world

Dr. Orbell graduated from the University of Queensland in Brisbane with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and has practiced in Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland and the United States. She currently practices at ADG's Animal Dermatology Clinic – Palmerston North, in New Zealand.

"My love for veterinary dermatology has continued to grow throughout my career and I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity with ADG to learn from leaders in the field," stated Dr. Orbell. "The additional challenges during my residency due to my location makes achieving Diplomate status even more rewarding. I am extremely grateful for the support of ADG, my mentors and colleagues, the ACVD, and especially, the love and encouragement of my family throughout this journey."

"ADG is proud to have supported Dr. Orbell, the first veterinarian to be trained in an ACVD residency program in New Zealand," said Dr. Rusty Muse, DACVD and ADG Medical Director. "She worked hard to achieve this amazing milestone and we are delighted to have her as part of our world-wide team."

ADG is the first non-academic organization approved by the ACVD to provide a residency training program and currently hosts the largest ACVD residency class preparing future board certified dermatologists.

Steven Mrha, CEO of ADG, stated "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Orbell as our newest ACVD Diplomate. We strive to create an exciting, dynamic and rewarding environment at ADG, where our growing team of board certified veterinary dermatologists collaborate and support each other as we advance the research, education and clinical practice of veterinary dermatology."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 40 primary and satellite locations where its veterinary dermatology specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Clinic Management Group, Inc.