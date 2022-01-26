AM LLC Announces NYC and CA Contracts to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach and Programming in Marginalized Communities

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a public health firm working with K-12 schools and federal, state, and local health departments, has been awarded new service contracts for the Pandemic Response Institute in West Harlem, NYC and the Kings County Department of Public Health in California.

"The explosive spread of the Omicron variant has laid bare the inequities in America's COVID-19 response," said AM LLC Senior Medical Advisor, Dr. Robert Redfield. "A virus that continues to pummel the unvaccinated requires reenergized approaches to reaching at-risk or underserved communities."

The Pandemic Response Institute (PRI), led by Columbia University and key partner CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, works to strengthen the city's public health infrastructure and uplift communities that are most impacted by public health emergencies. Since its launch, it has assembled a prominent consortium of academic, community, government, and corporate partners.

AM currently provides COVID-19 public health services to ethnically and economically diverse populations located in TRIE (Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity) designated neighborhoods in all five NY boroughs. PRI tapped AM's expertise to support efforts in creating solutions for pandemic preparedness and prevention in Harlem and NYC at large.

In coordination with the New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), AM will organize community partners and build their capacities to plan and train for public health emergencies. AM will also strengthen public health communication networks and utilize hyperlocal data to inform targeted local responses and to fortify PRI's Harlem-based hub and spoke model.

"Even when COVID-19 is behind us, we will be working consistently on how we put in place systems to be able to predict, to prepare, to rapidly detect the next health threat, and then also to effectively respond to the next health threat," Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, Director of ICAP at Columbia University and Professor of epidemiology and medicine at the Mailman School of Public Health, said. "And we hope that PRI will eventually serve as a model for how communities across the globe can respond to major health threats."

AM has also been tapped to support the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH), where AM is tasked to help establish a COVID-19 Vaccine Support Hub to ensure equitable vaccine availability and increase vaccination rates in county areas with low Healthy Places Index (HPI) scores. The overarching goal of the project is to build vaccine confidence through vaccine education, promotion, and administration at point of care sites in the community, combined with an incentive program to further bolster vaccine demand.

AM will achieve this by working with the KCDPH and public health providers throughout the county to improve community outreach and develop a robust strategic communications plan and vaccine messaging campaign that targets both multi-lingual urban and rural populations. Key target audiences include the Tachi Yokut tribe, farmworkers and monolingual Spanish speakers, families with children ages 0-12, African American residents, and the predominantly rural, low-income areas of Avenal, Corcoran, and Home Garden Community Services District.

AM offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions for all COVID-19 mitigation phases—contact tracing, testing, vaccination, and program evaluation. Life-saving services include rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure set up, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analysis and reporting. AM has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

About AM LLC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

