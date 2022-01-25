University of Kansas Programs Powered by Everspring Rise in U.S. News & World Report 2022 College Rankings

Everspring-supported University of Kansas School of Education & Human Sciences and School of Business programs ascend in U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four University of Kansas online programs supported by Everspring have achieved a total of seven improved rankings in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Online Programs list, released today. All four programs achieved top twenty rankings overall and are ranked as top programs for veterans. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, works with the University of Kansas to build, grow and support high caliber online programs. These impressive rankings reflect the quality and impact of Everspring's partnership with the University of Kansas.

KU School of Education & Human Sciences online program rankings for 2022:

No. 1 – Master's in Special Education, retaining No. 1 position for the third year in a row

No. 12 – Master's in Educational Administration, rising 1 position from No. 13

No. 14 – Master's in Curriculum and Instruction, rising 1 position from No. 15

No. 11 – Online graduate programs for veterans, rising 4 positions from No. 15

KU School of Business online MBA ranking for 2022:

No. 16 – Master of Business Administration, rising 4 spots from No. 20

No. 10 – Online MBA for veterans, rising 2 positions from No. 12

No. 24 – General management specialty

Everspring and the University of Kansas are long-time partners who have worked together to plan, build and scale the university's market-leading portfolio of highly ranked online graduate education and business programs, including the ranked programs above. Today, Everspring supports a total of 10 programs for the university with marketing and enrollment, admissions services, instructional design, faculty engagement and student support.

"We are pleased to see KU's online programs continue to achieve impressive national rankings," said Rick Ginsberg, dean of the University of Kansas School of Education & Human Sciences. "Our work with Everspring enabled us to build online programs that are exceedingly engaging and yield significant graduation and career outcomes for our students."

In developing and growing online programs with the University of Kansas, Everspring used an innovative design process to ensure the programs are academics-driven and highly interactive. This has resulted in strong program satisfaction, with a 99% student satisfaction rating in the School of Education & Human Sciences and a 98% student satisfaction rating in the School of Business.

"Everspring is proud of our partnership with the University of Kansas and the exceptional online programs we've built together," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "All four of these programs continue to rise in the rankings because they are exemplary of what a university can achieve when they leverage the power of technology to bring students a valuable, quality online experience."

About the University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a premier research and teaching university whose main campus is located in Lawrence, Kansas. Founded in 1866, the University of Kansas serves as the flagship university of the state of Kansas, with a mission to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. For more information, visit ku.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

