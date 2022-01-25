Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Debuts New BOLDER Hard Coffee with 8% ALC./VOL. in 16 oz. Single Serve Cans New Additions include Double Mocha and Salted Caramel Hard Lattes

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee, home to "The Perfect First Drink" is expanding their product portfolio and launching another-first to-market hard coffee innovation under the BOLDER platform. BOLDER is latest addition to the ever growing Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee lineup that includes 8 % ALC./VOL. in convenient, single serve cans.

Twelve5’s Rebel Hard Coffee Debuts New BOLDER Hard Coffee with 8% ALC./VOL. in 16 oz. Single Serve Cans (PRNewswire)

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Debuts New BOLDER Hard Coffee with 8% ALC./VOL. in 16 oz. Single Serve Cans

"Twelve5's Rebel and the Hard Coffee category have so much potential that remains untapped. We are focused on being a category leader and bringing to market what consumers are looking for in the right format, at the right retail locations," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5 Rebel Hard Coffee. "Through our research, we learned that consumers wanted a ready to drink, single serve option of their favorite Hard Coffees for on-the-go occasions, like tailgates, sporting events, concerts, outdoor get togethers, vacations and the list goes on. Twelve5's Rebel BOLDER Hard Coffee is that solution that brings convenience, flavor and experience all-in-one"

The unique flavors in the BOLDER Hard Coffee line-up include:

Double Mocha BOLDER Hard Latte : Rich and smooth, Double Mocha Hard Latte is paired with an 8% ALC./VOL. kick!

Salted Caramel BOLDER Hard Latte: The perfect blend of salty and sweet, Salted Caramel Hard Latte is paired with an 8% ALC./VOL. kick!

Twelve5's Rebel BOLDER Hard Coffee line-up will be available in C-stores, Grocery Stores, Liquor Stores and other retail locations that sell single serve alcoholic beverages in early February. Over 45 states currently distribute Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee and Hard Tea products in 4 packs and 8 packs. To find Twelve5's Rebel BOLDER Hard Coffee and other great Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. 21+. Please Drink Responsibly.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twelve5 Beverage Co., LLC.