Riverside Partners Hires Kevin Morro as Head of Business Development

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that Kevin Morro has joined the firm as Head of Business Development and will oversee all new deal origination, sourcing and marketing functions at the firm. Mr. Morro spent the past fourteen years at H.I.G. Capital, most recently serving as Director of Business Development focused on the Middle Market and Advantage Funds. Mr. Morro is a graduate of Fordham University.

"We are very excited to have Kevin join our team," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "We conducted a national search to fill this position, and Kevin stood out among the many candidates with whom we met. He has spent more than twenty years in business development roles and possesses extensive experience working with technology and healthcare companies in the middle market."

"Kevin is a great fit with the culture and values of Riverside Partners," said Steven F. Kaplan, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Kevin will oversee our business development efforts with bankers, brokers and other deal sources as well as our proprietary deal sourcing efforts."

Mr. Morro succeeds Jon Lemelman, who previously oversaw sourcing at Riverside Partners. Mr. Lemelman will continue to support the firm's activities as a Senior Advisor. In addition, Mr. Lemelman will be dedicating significant time to helping manage a software start-up he recently co-founded. Mr. Belluck commented, "Jon has been with us for almost eighteen years and helped drive the success of the firm. We are delighted that Jon will continue as an advisor to the firm and we fully support him as he pursues his passion for software start-ups."

Riverside Partners is currently investing from its sixth fund, Riverside Fund VI. The firm recently announced the closing of its newest platform investment, Sequoia Consulting Group – a life sciences consulting firm focused on technical operations, quality, and program management, the closing of Prisym ID as an add-on for its portfolio company Loftware, and the sale of its Fund V portfolio company R&D Altanova. In addition, the company recently expanded its team with the hiring of two new investment Principals, one in its healthcare group and one in its technology group.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

