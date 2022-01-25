Pearl Surgicenter announces expansion to second location and syndicated ownership to veteran healthcare experts in Portland and its surrounding metropolitan service area.

Pearl Surgicenter expands Value Based Program despite pandemic turning many healthcare enterprises upside down

PORTLAND Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland's premier Value Based ASC welcomes new surgeons as it gains momentum with high value solutions and growing relationships with PPO insurance plans and ERISA self-funded corporations and their interests in cost effective, bundled surgical services.

Pearl Surgicenter offers unparalleled value-based outpatient services and savings when compared to other venues of care in the area.

The new service lines are highly complementary, adding the following to the existing women's health services:

Bariatric surgery

Minimally invasive surgery

Foregut surgery

Colorectal surgery

Interventional pain management

Gastroenterology

The immediate expansion of service lines offers a solution for surgery backlogs in local hospitals due to the pandemic, embracing cost effective outpatient surgery, and engaging with highly competent skilled surgeons.

The result:

Reduced cost

Reduced complications

Improved efficiency

Transparent Value

Better Patient Experience

"With new laws requiring hospitals to publish costs and contracted rates, we can transparently prove the opportunity for massive savings in the ambulatory surgery space," says Dr Rosenfield, Medical Director of Pearl.

"Hospitals provide an invaluable service to the community," Rosenfield continues.

"Working together, we provide massive savings and improved quality in the outpatient setting while reserving the hospitals for sick patients and complex cases. Hospitals choosing to be noncompliant will hopefully see the opportunity to help the US Healthcare System and become be part of a solution.

It's time for the doctors to have a louder voice," Rosenfield opines.

This approach has drawn massive interest from large companies that have opted to self -insure and provide healthcare benefits to employees via ERISA plans.

"Employers see tremendous savings and improved quality, often waiving fees and copays their employees would traditionally face with a PPO insurance plan.

We work with progressive plans to steer patients when feasible into a network of providers willing to share outcome and cost data. We provide real and meaningful savings to employers."

The results have led to Pearl's expansion, adding massive capacity, overnight stay, and more service lines.

"We are excited to add exceptional, well-established physicians and a second location in Portland's high growth West side, adding to our capacity and continuing to service surgeons and patients in Oregon and beyond," says Rosenfield.

