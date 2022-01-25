Passport's Q4 Performance Drives Company's 2021 Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, saw growth across its business in 2021 thanks to innovative partnerships and successful new client implementations in the US. The company's year-end Q4 performance boasted more than a 50 percent increase in total transactions processed as compared to Q4 2021 reinforcing the company's leadership in the digital mobile payments industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

Passport realized an increase in its clientbase in 2021 as municipalities continued to recover from the pandemic. "Cities continue to look to Passport for support in the management of their parking and transportation needs. Our valued partnerships with cities and municipalities and continued focus on innovation position us for another year of sustainable growth," says David Evans, Passport CEO.

While Passport's platform provides clients with the digital infrastructure to manage backend operations it is also a means to enable additional contactless parking payment choices through third party applications. In 2021, the company expanded its native Google Maps integration and partnered with Barnacle and Way.com . In addition, Passport launched a pilot with iAccess Life and SP+ to provide safer and more equitable parking options in Atlanta, GA.

Passport was listed as the second-fastest growing software company in Charlotte (for the fourth consecutive year) on the Inc 5000 list and the NC TECH Association recognized Passport as a winner in the "Industry Driven - Fintech" category. In Q4, the Charlotte Business Journal added Passport to its list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.

When thinking about Passport's momentum, Evans says the company's success is a credit to its talented team. "The recognition we've received over the last year speaks not only to our superior platform and products but also to our amazing team of talented and dedicated individuals," he says.

As the company looks back on its successes achieved in 2021, it also looks forward to another year of growth. To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-858

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport