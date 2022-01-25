Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business Launches a New Online Certificate to Teach Value-Driven Leadership

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business today announced plans to create a new online certificate in ethical leadership to help emerging leaders navigate the complex challenge of ethical decision making and leadership in an increasingly complex workplace and society.

"In an era of fraying public trust in government, commerce and society, leading with integrity, character and ethics has never been more paramount in the world of business than it is today—but too often, it goes untaught and unrecognized," said James Otteson, professor of business ethics at Mendoza College of Business and faculty director of the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership, which is located within Mendoza. "The practice and theory of ethical decision making is an essential framework for aspiring leaders as they seek to provide the capable—and compassionate—leadership needed in today's complex and connected workplace."

More information about the certificate, including how to register, will be available when the program launches in summer 2022.

Designed for students to complete through a series of courses, the online, short-form certificate will provide leaders with an understanding of how ethical decision-making applies to complex business challenges. To create this new online offering in ethical leadership, Mendoza College of Business selected independent instructional design firm iDesign , which has worked with more than 100 colleges and universities to design, build and support award-winning online courses and programs.

A team of Mendoza faculty experts will work with iDesign to develop the six online courses for the program. The ethical leadership courses will feature faculty subject matter experts from Mendoza College of Business and the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership, with diverse teaching and research interests that reflect the wide range of applications for ethical leadership in business.

"At a time when we need ethical leadership to guide our society forward, maybe more so than any other time in history, Notre Dame is paving the way for a new generation of thoughtful, caring, and moral leaders," said Whitney Kilgore, Chief Academic Officer at iDesign.

Each course in the new ethical leadership certificate will employ cutting-edge course design coupled with professional video production. The courses will be offered in a fully-online and asynchronous format through Coursera, the largest provider of open education courses that serves more than 82 million learners annually.

About Mendoza College of Business: The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is a premier Catholic business school whose mission is to develop leaders who contribute to human flourishing, cooperate with others in solidarity and compete toward becoming the best version of themselves through serving others. A leader in values-based education with the message of Grow the Good in Business, the College offers an academic experience that integrates experiential learning, integral leadership development and a community of mutual advancement.

Mendoza degree programs include top-ranked Undergraduate Studies, which offers six majors – accountancy, finance, business technology, business analytics, management consulting and marketing. The College offers doctoral programs in management and analytics; 11 graduate degree programs and several dual-degree graduate programs. Classes are held at two locations — the main campus in South Bend, Indiana, and the Notre Dame classroom space in downtown Chicago. Mendoza.nd.edu

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. To learn more, please visit www.idesignedu.org .

