Livly Partners with Map Visualization Technology Leader Engrain to Optimize Livly's Solution for Property Managers

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, Inc., the Chicago-based technology company offering the first unified operating system for multifamily residential, student housing and condominium properties, announced the launch of a new collaboration with map visualization technology leader Engrain, to optimize Livly's solution for property managers.

The integration with Engrain's Unit Map platform will provide value to on-site teams across a wide range of use cases, enabling on-site teams to visualize, filter, and group critical property data such as occupancy, resident, pet, and vehicle information, outstanding maintenance tickets, and much more.

Initial use cases include:

Unit Occupancy: Allows property managers to understand and visualize unit occupancy trends, and to make smarter leasing decisions. Outstanding Maintenance Tickets: Allows property managers to visualize outstanding maintenance issues by building location, to diagnose potential facility issues more quickly. Non-Apartment Unit Maps: Allows property managers to visualize all property spaces including storage closets, parking spaces, rentable items, smart home zones, and any other visualization use case. Unit Grouping: Allows property managers to easily select & group units by various attributes such as floor, pet information, vehicle information, renter's insurance, and much more, enabling swifter and more organized communications & decision making.

"We are incredibly excited about the ability of Engrain's technology to amplify our solutions for both residents and property managers, saving additional time and money for our valued partners," said Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly. "Leveraging Unit Map across a variety of use cases will significantly reduce the guesswork that property managers face in quickly identifying issues and communicating with their residents."

Integrating property maps into the Livly Hub is a natural progression of the tool as on-site teams are increasingly seeking easy to digest, meaningful data they can visualize.

"Livly is at the forefront of resident experience, and it is a privilege to partner with them and elevate their products with the addition of Unit Map. We see this as a first step in our integration with Livly as the use cases are almost endless." said Brent Steiner, Founder and CEO of Engrain.

The integration is currently being piloted at the elegant, new One Chicago property in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, where General Manager Kelsey Koelker has been instrumental to its launch. "Having the Engrain Unit Map integration with the Livly Hub takes an already powerful tool to another level. This will make gathering data and making key decisions for our on-site team much more efficient and accurate," said Koelker.

The integration is now available to all Livly clients upon request.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system.

For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io

