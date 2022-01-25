Läderach Opens Four New Premium Fresh Chocolate Retail Stores in Canada and Across The US in Time For Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today through February 14th, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is opening four premium fresh chocolate retail stores in the following locations (opening timeframe):

Each Läderach chocolate retail store features its iconic FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) counter at the front behind clear glass featuring multiple large slabs of chocolate bark that can be hand-broken and enjoyed for gifting or everyday occasions. (PRNewswire)

Toronto – Yorkdale Shopping Centre (Week of January 24 )

Los Angeles Area – Westfield Topanga & The Village in Canoga Park, Calif. (Week of January 31 )

Boca Raton, Fla. – Town Center at Boca Raton (Week of January 31 )

Santa Clara, Calif. – Westfield Valley Fair (Week of February 7 )

Each Läderach chocolate retail store provides chocolate lovers with the opportunity to awaken their five senses through more than 85 varieties of fresh, artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland. The retail stores include Läderach's iconic FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter at the front behind clear glass featuring multiple large slabs of chocolate bark that can be hand-broken and enjoyed for gifting or everyday occasions. Additional chocolates include handcrafted pralines, truffles, chocolate popcorn, single-origin tablet bars, seasonal items. Elias Läderach, the reigning World Chocolate Master, leads production and innovation for Läderach's chocolates. The freshness of Läderach chocolate is second to none as it's sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide, and also available online at laderach.com.

"This Valentine's Day, and throughout the year, chocolate lovers deserve the best," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "That's why we're excited to continue to open new shops across the US and Canada to provide the ultimate fresh chocolate experience. At Läderach, it's what drives us every day to ensure the highest quality of freshness and craftsmanship in our chocolates, from bean-to-bar-to-the-store."

With these four new retail stores, Läderach has 37 stores in North America since it started expanding West in November 2019 with initial openings in New York City and Toronto. Additional locations are in California, Florida, Toronto, as well as Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas and the Washington DC area.

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Läderach announced an asset purchase agreement to assume the leases of more than 30 Godiva locations in the US from coast-to-coast, which includes these four new locations. Läderach will continue its retail expansion in North America with the announcement of new store locations through March 2022.

Läderach's success and momentum to expand is only possible through the passionate drive of its diverse 1,300 employees, from over 50 nationalities who represent various backgrounds, beliefs and lifestyles. Mutual respect, diversity, inclusiveness and freedom of expression, and transparency are at the heart of Läderach amongst its employees to make the best chocolate possible.

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large tablets of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Bowling

+1 650 245 7945

ryan@thrillcommunications.com

