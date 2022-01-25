Donner Teams up with Guitarist and Internet Sensation Kfir Ochaion for NAMM Believe in Music 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner, the pioneer of innovative instruments and electronics, made its US debut at NAMM Believe in Music 2022. To honor this achievement, Donner has partnered with electric guitarist Kfir Ochaion to represent the brand and showcase their award-winning Seeker Series DST-400 electric guitar on the official NAMM web stream hosted on BelieveinMusic.tv on January 20-21.

Kfir Ochaion is showcasing his latest original single “Ride the Dragon” with Donner DST-400 electric guitar at NAMM Believe in Music Week. (PRNewswire)

NAMM Believe in Music Week is a global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world. The event, which is taking place virtually on attend.believeinmusic.tv, presented to millions of music fans from all over the world. Every year NAMM brings together instrument makers with the world's top musicians. The two-day event has featured inspiring interviews, live performances, and tutorials.

Donner is dedicated to supporting rising musical talents worldwide. At this years' NAMM Believe in Music, Donner has teamed up with Kfir Ochaion, an Israeli electric guitar virtuoso who has captivated the world with his lyrical melodic style. A self-taught artist, he started his Youtube channel in 2006 and has since grown his following to 1.67M subscribers with 300M views. Kfir plays a mixture of cover music and original music on his social media channels. He maintains a strong connection with his fans by sharing his performance experiences, personal transition to producing music, and showcasing his unique guitar collection.

"I am honored to partner with Donner and to represent them at NAMM Believe In Music. The Donner DST-400 is the perfect guitar for beginner to intermediate players looking to jumpstart their musical careers", says Kfir Ochaion. "The tones of the DST-400 are comparable to many of the professional guitar models I own. The guitar base and structure will last many plays and will be a solid companion throughout a musicians' journey. I wish I had Donner around when I was first learning how to play."

With the classic three-pickup, 22-fret configuration, and surf rock styling that has become an industry standard, the DST-400 stands out among similar brands in the price range. The DST-400 features a coil-split push/pull switch under the bridge tone knob that gives players a choice between the thicker, punchier sound of the bridge humbucker or the brighter, clearer sound of a single-coil pickup in the bridge position. These pickup options are not usually found on guitars in this price range or even guitars that cost far more. The DST-400 is the ideal instrument for anyone wanting to learn guitar.

The Donner DST-400 is an ideal guitar for beginners, featuring a coil-split push/pull switch under the bridge tone knob that gives players a choice between the thicker, punchier sound of the bridge humbucker or the brighter, clearer sound of a single-coil pickup in the bridge position. (PRNewswire)

Donner aims to inspire and equip musical enthusiasts with excellent instruments and online learning resources. While Covid has brought a lot of education online, Donner is developing a global music education community with the recent launch of the Donner Music app, which gives artists from all over the world a platform to learn and share music. Donner has teamed up with professors from Berklee College of Music to offer unique courses to the public for free, making music education accessible to everyone with the Donner Berklee Tutor Course Series.

Kfir Ochaion - Ride the Dragon (Original) with Donner DST-400 electric guitar video

About Donner

Since 2012, Donner has been committed to creating new experiences in music and performance. As a pioneer of innovative instruments and electronics, we have brought the joy of musical performance to people worldwide. In the past ten years, Donner has rapidly grown as an international brand selling to Asia (China, Japan, Korea, etc.) Australia, Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and North America (the United States and Canada). For more information, go to https://www.donnerdeal.com/

Contact details

US PR Contact

Jacqueline Smiley

marketing@donnermusic.com

917.364.6741

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donner Music