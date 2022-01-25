CleanSlate Centers, National Addiction Treatment Group, Announces Four New Appointments to its Marketing, Communications and Financial Operations Teams

The appointments are part of the company's push to expand its reach to as many patients as possible nationally.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSlate Centers— a leading, national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from mental health, substance and alcohol use disorders and that has served over 110,000 patients since its inception in 2009 —announced four new hires to its team: Roger Anderson, Senior Vice President of Financial Operations, Crystal Fuller Morley, MBA, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Teresa Sosa, MBA Candidate, Digital Marketing Director, and Samantha Elder, MPA, Director of Communications.

"CleanSlate is proud to be an organization that hires and retains the best talent who allow us to move forward with our mission to transform the healthcare experience for people suffering from opioid and alcohol addictions," said Greg Marotta, Chief Executive Officer of CleanSlate. "Our employees are the backbone of our organization and why we are able to help people recover and reclaim their lives."

Joining CleanSlate Centers (CleanSlate) as Senior Vice President of Financial Operations, Roger Anderson supports CleanSlate's mission to transform the healthcare experience of those suffering from mental health, substance and alcohol addictions. His responsibilities include leading operational and key performance indicator improvement strategies, supporting de novo activities and bridging individual centers with centralized finance and revenue cycle management functions. Anderson brings over 30 years of public accounting and healthcare experience, holding executive roles in multi-site diagnostic testing, durable medical equipment and physician practice management companies.

"I am excited to be working at CleanSlate as their Senior Vice President of Financial Operations as the organization helps patients achieve the lives they want and deserve" said Anderson. "I am eager to support the organization's operations and de novo activities that will allow us to grow and ultimately reach more patients where they are."

Another addition to the CleanSlate team is Crystal Fuller Morley, who was appointed to lead the marketing and communications team. As Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Crystal oversees all patient engagement, public relations, system-wide media relations and orchestrates communication strategies that effectively reinforce and build access to quality care and the brand image. Crystal has 15+ years of serving in executive roles in healthcare I.T. and behavioral health and is a member of multiple professional associations, including the Healthcare and Information Management Systems Society, American Marketing Association and the Nashville Technology Council.

"I am privileged to lead the marketing and communications team for CleanSlate as this is an opportunity to continue efforts to remove the stigmatization surrounding mental health and addiction treatment. Our country saw over 100,000 overdose deaths last year alone, so it's important that we educate our communities about mental health and addiction and the epidemic of overdoses further exacerbated during the pandemic."

CleanSlate also recently welcomed Teresa Sosa as Digital Marketing Director of the organization. Sosa brings over two decades of experience in the field of marketing and advertising, specializing in digital tactics. In her new role of Digital Marketing Director, she is responsible for overseeing CleanSlate's digital presence across its 80+ centers to fulfill its mission to provide help and hope to those dealing with mental health and substance use disorders.

"It is an honor to bring my experience in marketing and digital media to the CleanSlate team," said Sosa. "This role is an opportunity to use my skill set to help reach patients where they are, both online and offline, to let them know help and hope is available. It's more important now than ever to ensure our message is heard and that no one seeking treatment is left behind. The effects of untreated addiction are felt not only by those who suffer, but for generations to come. Stopping that cycle makes a huge impact."

As the newly appointed Director of Communications of CleanSlate, Samantha Elder is directing and developing internal and external communications for all of the organization's centers across the United States, working to execute strategic marketing and public relations content in order to engage patients, and industry leaders and policy makers. Prior to joining CleanSlate, Elder served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), leading the organization's communications, media, and community partnerships and key initiatives.

"We are continuing to see an increase of fentanyl across the country, which many are unaware they're consuming as it is mixed with illicit drugs to increase its potency," said Elder. "I am eager to help educate the nation on important issues such as this one through effective advocacy and communications to help protect and save lives."

In addition to these four new hires, the organization continues to seek and promote talent amidst the pandemic in several markets to meet the growing demand of patients.

CleanSlate is a national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic, CleanSlate has grown to become an industry leader in high-quality, evidence-based care, providing medication-assisted treatment and related therapies to those suffering from the chronic disease of addiction. CleanSlate's large footprint of centers is growing rapidly to meet the demand for its medical services in states struggling with the opioid crisis throughout the country. To learn more visit www.CleanSlateCenters.com .

