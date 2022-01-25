NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra, ENGINE's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, today announced the appointment of experienced writer, editor, and trend spotter Casey Lewis, as a Director and Managing Editor of the Cassandra Report®, which provides clients with exclusive insights and intelligence to better understand how youth culture is evolving. In this newly created role, she reports to Chanon Cook, VP, Cassandra.

Casey Lewis Joins Cassandra as Director and Managing Editor of the Cassandra Report®

Lewis is a former editor at Teen Vogue, New York Magazine, and MTV. She also co-founded Clover Letter, a newsletter and online community that reached more than 200,000 teenage girls daily. Clover was acquired by Viacom division Awesomeness in 2018 and Lewis stayed on as VP-editorial of the publication. Most recently, she consulted with startups, media companies, and Big Tech to help them reach the Gen Z audience more effectively.

"We are thrilled to have Casey joining the Cassandra team here at ENGINE," said Kathy Sheehan, SVP, Cassandra. "Her experience as a writer, editor and trend spotter makes her a perfect addition to our team. As we continue to evolve the Cassandra Report® to be the indispensable source for clients to understand how culture is evolving, Casey's in-depth knowledge of the youth space will be invaluable to helping our clients further their understanding of Gen Zs—and prepare for the next generation (Alpha)."

Lewis will also have editorial oversight of The Cassandra Daily, a complimentary newsletter for prospects. The daily newsletter highlights key cultural trends and social happenings of the moment.

"I am excited to be joining Cassandra at this particular time, as youth culture has never been more important. It's imperative that our clients (and readers) understand both the minds and hearts of these young consumers in order to make the best strategic decisions for their brands now – and in the future," said Lewis.

