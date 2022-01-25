BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings of $4.4 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company") reported quarterly net income of $4.4 million, or $0.84 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 11% compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.76 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also reported net income of $18.3 million, or $3.47 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 36% compared to net income of $13.5 million, or $2.76 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net income totaled $4.4 million , or $0.84 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.9 million , or $0.76 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share increased to $3.47 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $2.76 for the year ended December 31, 2020 , an increase of 26%.

On December 10, 2021 , the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.68 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021 .

Recent Developments

After the close of business on December 31, 2021 , the Company completed its acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette , Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens"), through the merger of Citizens with and into the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"). As of December 31, 2021 , Citizens had total assets of $206.8 million , loans of $28.0 million , and deposits of $187.8 million . After merging with Citizens, the Bank had total assets of approximately $2.0 billion , gross loans of approximately $1.2 billion and total deposits of approximately $1.7 billion .

As previously announced, the Company received notice from the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") indicating that it is eligible to participate in the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") and may receive an ECIP investment from Treasury in an amount up to $175.0 million .

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings and the end to a very positive 2021. Our outlook remains positive for the future with an allocation through the ECIP, our recently completed acquisition of Citizens, and an encouraging pipeline for loan growth in our loan production offices as well as in our core markets."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.79 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 2% and 5%, respectively. The increase in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by the Bank's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA"). Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of December 31, 2021 totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $1.13 billion as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, an increase of 6%. Net loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans, as of December 31, 2021 totaled $1.16 billion, compared to $1.09 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 7%, and $1.04 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 11%.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $474 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $467 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 1%, and $432 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 10%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits as of December 31, 2021 were $1.6 billion, compared to $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 4%. Cost of funds as of December 31, 2021 was 0.44% compared to 0.31% as of September 30, 2021, and 0.41% as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cost of funds in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the increase in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to early prepayment costs.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 76% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 73% as of September 30, 2021, and 75% as of December 31, 2020. The ratio of loans, net of PPP loans, to deposits was 73% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 69% as of September 30, 2021, and 69% as of December 31, 2020.

Net interest income was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 10% compared to $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin increased to 3.99% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.59% in the third quarter of 2021. Yield on earning assets increased 52 basis points to 4.40% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.90% during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in yields is primarily due to increased forgiveness of PPP resulting in higher recognition of deferred fees through interest income.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 29%, and $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16%. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $314 thousand to $892 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 26%, and decreased $878 thousand from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 50%. Also, in the third quarter 2021 the Bank received a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $1.8 million, which is a non-recurring grant.

As of December 31, 2021, tangible book value per share was $22.39. According to OTCQX, there were 715 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during 2021 for a total of 188,828 shares and for a total price of $4,629,672. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2021 was $30.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $158.54 million as of December 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $322,000 for the third quarter of 2021, and $147,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.30% of gross loans and 1.34% of gross loans, excluding PPP loans. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.04 million compared to $490,000 in the third quarter 2021, and $265,000 in the fourth quarter 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22 basis points compared to 0.58% for the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 16 basis points compared to 0.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 0.9%, compared to 0.04% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

PPP Loans

The Bank participated in the PPP, a $944 billion low-interest business loan program funded by Treasury and administered by the SBA, which officially ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP provided U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP during 2020 and in Round 3 of the PPP in 2021 until its expiration on May 31, 2021. In 2020, during Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, the Bank originated 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through December 31, 2021, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $115 million on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, from which we recognized $122 thousand as loan fee income during the fourth quarter of 2021 and recognized $2.2 million as loan fee income for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In 2021, during Round 3 of the PPP, the Bank originated an additional 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62 million. Through December 31, 2021, the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $30.1 million on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP, from which we recognized $1.8 million as loan fee income during the fourth quarter of 2021 and recognized $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Lending

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in early 2020, the Company regularly takes actions to identify and assess its COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. In addition, the Company implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that experienced or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. As of December 31, 2021, 0.44% of the Bank's loan portfolio had active COVID-19-related modifications compared to 0.44% as of September 30, 2021 and 2.03% as of December 31, 2020.

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of December 31, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products, during the fourth quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic (and any current or future variants thereof), and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

As previously disclosed, BankFirst completed its acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette, Fayette, Alabama, after the close of business on December 31, 2021. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the sole shareholder of Citizens was paid a fixed amount of cash merger consideration. Although the Company has not finalized exact amounts of the purchase accounting adjustments, the following table presents the estimated impact on certain financial information for the Company (in thousands, except share data):



December 31, 2021

After Merger







Total assets $ 1,818,954

$ 2,000,000 Gross loans 1,206,562

1,234,000 Goodwill and other intangible assets 38,549

44,800 Total deposits 1,581,067

1,700,000 Total stockholders' equity 156,798

156,798







Common shares outstanding 5,284,629

5,284,629 Tangible equity per share $ 22.39

$ 21.19 Total equity per share $ 29.67

$ 29.67









The results of operations of Citizens are not included in BankFirst's 2021 consolidated results of operations, but will be included beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

Emergency Capital Investment Program

As previously disclosed, BankFirst received a letter, dated December 14, 2021, from Treasury indicating that it is eligible to participate in the ECIP. Upon the complete execution of ECIP investment and program documentation by BankFirst and Treasury, which has yet to be received from Treasury, BankFirst may receive an ECIP investment in an amount up to $175.0 million in exchange for the issuance by BankFirst of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock to Treasury on terms to be established by Treasury.

BankFirst cannot provide any assurance or guarantee concerning whether it will ultimately participate in the ECIP, what the actual amount of ECIP investment, if any, from Treasury it will ultimately accept, what the actual terms, conditions and preferences of the senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock to be issued to Treasury will be or whether such terms will be acceptable to BankFirst.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of January 1, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates three loan production offices, one in each of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi, and Biloxi, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Citizens with and into the Bank (the "acquisition"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any current or future variant thereof), fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the Citizens acquisition, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.bankfirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors/). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 36,623

$ 39,808

$ 43,997

$ 33,046

$ 37,208 Interest bearing bank balances 22,475

36,849

47,049

60,599

83,324 Federal funds sold -

-

9,313

8,968

8,408 Available-for-sale securities 423,540

439,565

427,390

411,930

329,409



















Loans 1,206,562

1,143,605

1,140,349

1,135,123

1,142,624 Allowance for loan losses (15,719)

(16,358)

(16,526)

(16,647)

(16,496) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,190,843

1,127,247

1,123,823

1,118,476

1,126,128



















Premises and equipment 43,043

43,462

42,164

42,227

42,414 Interest receivable 7,932

8,108

8,366

8,574

8,978 Goodwill 34,564

34,564

34,564

34,564

34,564 Other intangible assets 3,895

4,055

4,214

4,375

4,535 Other 56,039

56,056

57,338

57,206

54,387



















Total assets $ 1,818,954

$ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 473,617

$ 467,409

$ 462,436

$ 446,921

$ 432,252 Interest bearing deposits 1,107,449

1,098,729

1,115,992

1,120,748

1,082,920 Total deposits 1,581,066

1,566,138

1,578,428

1,567,669

1,515,172



















Notes payable 41,455

26,428

27,030

27,843

28,605 Subordinated debt 26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341 Interest payable 796

1,060

817

1,084

1,123 Other 12,498

12,811

12,716

11,801

11,162 Total liabilities 1,662,156

1,632,778

1,645,332

1,634,738

1,582,403



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1,585

1,585

1,583

1,585

1,581 Additional paid-in capital 60,545

60,395

60,279

60,229

60,113 Retained earnings 95,228

94,398

89,083

84,798

80,479 Accumulated other comprehensive income (560)

558

1,941

(1,385)

4,779 Total stockholders' equity 156,798

156,936

152,886

145,227

146,952



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,818,954

$ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218

$ 1,779,965

$ 1,729,355



















Common shares outstanding 5,284,629

5,284,800

5,278,771

5,282,164

5,270,323 Book value per share $ 29.67

$ 29.70

$ 28.96

$ 27.49

$ 27.88 Tangible book value per share $ 22.39

$ 22.39

$ 21.62

$ 20.12

$ 20.46

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December

September

December

December

2021

2021

2021

2020 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 15,467

$ 14,016

$ 55,382

$ 52,788 Taxable securities 1,379

1,302

5,146

4,578 Tax-exempt securities 437

435

1,758

1,429 Federal funds sold 5

21

73

290 Interest bearing bank balances 7

11

40

64 Total interest income 17,295

15,785

62,399

59,149















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,043

1,089

4,775

7,670 Short-term borrowings 1

-

1

1 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 280

112

555

327 Other borrowings 469

440

1,785

1,827 Total interest expense 1,793

1,641

7,116

9,825















Net Interest Income 15,502

14,144

55,283

49,324















Provision for Loan Losses 400

322

1,112

8,117















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 15,102

13,822

54,171

41,207















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,845

1,473

6,523

5,823 Mortgage income 892

1,206

5,657

6,362 Interchange income 1,112

990

4,278

3,495 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

securities -

-

13

3,615 Other 939

3,060

6,650

3,844 Total noninterest income 4,788

6,729

23,121

23,139















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,391

7,451

30,153

27,366 Net occupancy expenses 766

837

3,097

2,727 Equipment and data processing expenses 376

370

1,473

1,154 Other 5,688

4,903

19,579

16,953 Total noninterest expense 14,221

13,561

54,302

48,200















Income Before Income Taxes 5,669

6,990

22,990

16,146















Provision for Income Taxes 1,243

1,679

4,690

2,664















Net Income $ 4,426

$ 5,311

$ 18,300

$ 13,482































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.84

$ 1.01

$ 3.47

$ 2.76

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 15,467

$ 14,016

$ 12,856

$ 13,043

$ 13,463 Taxable securities 1,379

1,302

1,270

1,195

1,062 Tax-exempt securities 437

435

442

444

447 Federal funds sold 5

21

19

28

13 Interest bearing bank balances 7

11

11

11

15 Total interest income 17,295

15,785

14,598

14,721

15,000



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,043

1,089

1,189

1,454

1,542 Short-term borrowings 1

-

-

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances 280

112

81

82

81 Other borrowings 469

440

438

438

443 Total interest expense 1,793

1,641

1,708

1,974

2,066



















Net Interest Income 15,502

14,144

12,890

12,747

12,934



















Provision for Loan Losses 400

322

144

246

147



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 15,102

13,822

12,746

12,501

12,787



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,845

1,473

1,658

1,547

1,622 Mortgage income 892

1,206

1,737

1,822

1,770 Interchange income 1,112

990

1,201

975

986 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale

securities -

-

-

13

(1) Other 939

3,060

1,002

1,649

1,351 Total noninterest income 4,788

6,729

5,598

6,006

5,728



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,391

7,451

7,561

7,750

7,668 Net occupancy expenses 766

837

739

755

761 Equipment and data processing expenses 376

370

387

340

343 Other 5,688

4,903

4,606

4,382

5,007 Total noninterest expense 14,221

13,561

13,293

13,227

13,779



















Income Before Income Taxes 5,669

6,990

5,051

5,280

4,736



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,243

1,679

766

1,002

749



















Net Income $ 4,426

$ 5,311

$ 4,285

$ 4,278

$ 3,987







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.84

$ 1.01

$ 0.81

$ 0.81

$ 0.76

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Risk Category of Loans by Type

(In Thousands)





















Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans December 31, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 105,868

$ 51

$ 4,498

$ 110,417 Farmland

69,988

830

129

70,947 Residential real estate

275,376

4,379

4,209

283,964 Commercial real estate

499,744

2,206

8,521

510,471 Consumer

18,761

218

222

19,201 Commercial and other

207,563

1,617

2,382

211,562





















$ 1,177,300

$ 9,301

$ 19,961

$ 1,206,562







































Grades

Watch Substandard Total



(1 - 5)

(6)

(7)

Loans September 30, 2021

































Secured by real estate















Construction

$ 94,339

$ 35

$ 5,296

$ 99,670 Farmland

66,612

841

284

67,737 Residential real estate

273,487

4,217

4,386

282,090 Commercial real estate

460,737

6,350

4,456

471,543 Consumer

19,500

253

229

19,982 Commercial and other

198,515

1,426

2,642

202,583





















$ 1,113,190

$ 13,122

$ 17,293

$ 1,143,605

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Past Due Loans

(In Thousands)





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans

























December 31, 2021

















































Secured by real estate























Construction

$ 323

$ -

$ 4,417

$ 4,740

$ 105,677

$ 110,417 Farmland

7

-

64

71

70,876

70,947 Residential real estate

1,620

140

1,220

2,980

280,984

283,964 Commercial real estate

-

-

5,855

5,855

504,616

510,471 Consumer

110

-

89

199

19,002

19,201 Commercial and other

257

-

1,820

2,077

209,485

211,562





























$ 2,317

$ 140

$ 13,465

$ 15,922

$ 1,190,640

$ 1,206,562





























Accruing Loans Past Due





Total











30 - 89

90 Days

Non- Past Due and Current

Total



Days

or More

accrual Nonaccrual Loans

Loans September 30, 2021

















































Secured by real estate























Construction

$ 258

$ -

$ 5,024

$ 5,282

$ 94,388

$ 99,670 Farmland

194

-

68

262

67,475

67,737 Residential real estate

1,459

88

1,533

3,080

279,010

282,090 Commercial real estate

546

-

716

1,262

470,281

471,543 Consumer

74

-

81

155

19,827

19,982 Commercial and other

778

-

1,949

2,727

199,856

202,583





























$ 3,309

$ 88

$ 9,371

$ 12,768

$ 1,130,837

$ 1,143,605

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



















Asset Quality





































Nonaccrual Loans 13,466

9,371

10,186

10,482

10,022 Restructured 1,315

1,315

1,361

409

2,950 OREO 952

973

1,208

1,207

1,343 90+ still accruing 141

91

-

10

30 Non-Performing Assets 14,559

10,435

11,394

11,689

11,365







































Capital Ratios





































CET1 Ratio 9.62%

10.35%

9.89%

9.42%

9.14% CET1 Capital 119,928

118,804

112,985

108,749

103,074 Tier 1 Ratio 10.53%

11.34%

10.89%

10.40%

10.15% Tier 1 Capital 131,269

130,145

124,326

120,090

114,415 Total Capital Ratio 12.99%

13.90%

13.45%

12.95%

12.73% Total Capital 161,848

159,513

153,602

149,555

143,534 Risk Weighted Assets 1,246,064

1,147,454

1,142,059

1,155,036

1,127,122 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.45%

7.43%

7.06%

6.90%

6.77%

