19 Crimes Partners with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to Launch Martha's Chard

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 19 Crimes adds a new face to its lineup of boundary pushing and culture molding characters: the iconic Martha Stewart. An American businesswoman known for her entrepreneurial genius and ever evolving lifestyle, Martha adds another bullet to her already outstandingly long resume: winemaker. 19 Crimes Martha's Chard is available nationally for SRP: $11.99.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Martha's Chard in partnership with 19 Crimes," said Martha Stewart. "The world didn't need just another chardonnay, so I created one that is clean, crisp, and flavorful without being too heavy or oaky. It pairs perfectly with my delicious recipes or can be enjoyed on its own. I hope you love it as much as I do!"

19 Crimes tells the true story of heroes who overcome adversity. This spirit lives on today through innovators like Martha Stewart, a self-made icon who turned her passion into a thriving business empire that has made her a household name around the world. Martha's new wine breaks the mold not only as 19 Crimes' first California Chardonnay, but also as a disruptor in the category. Martha worked side by side with 19 Crimes to create a wine that breaks preconceived notions of California Chardonnay – approachable and simultaneously as bold as her personality. Martha's Chard joins two previous California launches from 19 Crimes partner Snoop Dogg, 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red and Rosé, in addition to a portfolio of Australian wines including the signature Red Blend that started it all.

John Wardley, Treasury Wine Estates Vice President Brand Marketing, Americas shares his excitement, "The release of 19 Crimes Martha's Chard comes as the brand has experienced explosive growth, delivering the Number 1 US Wine Innovations in both 2020 and 2021 for our first California wines with global icon, Snoop Dogg. Just like her creative collaborator and friend Snoop, Martha Stewart also embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – disruption and culture creation. We couldn't be more excited to welcome another absolute icon of modern American culture to the 19 Crimes family."

Follow 19 Crimes on Instagram @19Crimes for the latest updates on 19 Crimes Martha's Chard, as well as www.19Crimes.com .

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. Today, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160 ,000 exiled men and women, the rule breakers and law defying citizens that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia.

You can download the Living Wine Labels app from the Apple app store and Google Play Store . To learn more about 19 Crimes, please visit 19Crimes.com and follow us on Facebook 19crimes , on Instagram @19crimes and on Twitter @19crimes

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

