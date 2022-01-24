"Utano Princesama Shining Live" Kicks Off Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24. The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24. The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more. In addition, the upcoming roadmap for campaigns and updates from February to April 2022 will be revealed. (PRNewswire)

In addition, the upcoming roadmap for campaigns and updates from February to April 2022 will be revealed. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0124/shining_live_4anniv.html ) for more information.

Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration Campaign

Daily Free Photo Shoot for 10 Days

A daily free Photo Shoot will be available for a maximum of ten days. During this once a day free Photo Shoot either the SR or UR rate will increase every pull.

4th Anniversary Celebration Step-Up Photo Shoot Round

This Step-Up Photo Shoot consists of a lineup of Photos from August 2017 (Seaside Summer Live!) to November 2017 (Starry Night Snowy Christmas Live Part 1). All 11 UR Photos (one for each idol) will be available.

4th Anniversary Celebration Selected Photo Shoot

This Selected Photo Shoot consists of a lineup of Photos from August 2017 (Seaside Summer Live!) to April 2018 (Shining Sports Day Part 2). The UR and SR Photos are guaranteed to be featured Photos from the selected theme.

4th Anniversary Celebration Sets

To celebrate the 4th anniversary of the global release of the game, three special sets are on sale for a limited time.

Forthcoming Updates

The following is the roadmap for updates and campaigns scheduled from February-April 2022.

February

Shining Valentine 2022

Drama CD Round 2 Campaign

March

White Day Event

New Item for Player EXP Increase Added

April

Shining Live Spring 2022 Campaign

Conversations for Events Added

Thank you for your support. We hope you continue to enjoy Utano Princesama Shining Live!

Utano Princesama Shining Live Overview

Genre: Rhythm game

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)

Supported Languages: English and Traditional Chinese

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

