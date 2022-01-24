Harbour Group's SpotSee Acquires the Assets of Biosynergy

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotSee, a Harbour Group company, has acquired the assets of Biosynergy, Inc., Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Biosynergy manufactures and distributes temperature indicators used in the life sciences market, primarily in monitoring temperature on blood bags. Many of Biosynergy's products utilize liquid crystal technology to monitor temperature on various surfaces. Additional products include forehead temperature indicators, heat and freeze surface indicators, and gel packs. The business is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.

Mr. Fox commented, "SpotSee has been focused on bringing new products and capabilities to the life sciences market. The acquisition of Biosynergy represents a great opportunity to do so. Biosynergy has built a great portfolio of products and brings SpotSee additional customer relationships, that through the combination of businesses, will be able to be served more thoroughly."

Tony Fonk, CEO and President of SpotSee, said, "The combination of Biosynergy with SpotSee expands our product offering in the growing life sciences temperature monitoring market. BioSynergy's HemoTemp® brand is a market leader and will be a valuable addition to the business. Through this addition, we at SpotSee look forward to further enhancing the product offering we bring our customers."

About SpotSee

SpotSee develops and manufactures temperature, shock, tilt, and other environmental condition-monitoring solutions for in-transit, in-plant, and in-storage applications. SpotSee helps customers "spot" and "see" changing conditions to protect product and ensure supply chain integrity. The company offers a broad portfolio of branded products including indicator devices, RFID, satellite, and cellular connected devices that provide real-time tracking, monitoring, and reporting capabilities. The company's well-known brands include: WarmMark®, ColdMark®, ShockLog®, ShockWatch®, ShockWatch® RFID, TiltWatch®. The company is headquartered in Dallas.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 219 companies in 48 different industries.

