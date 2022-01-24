Cheech & Chong™ are entering the NFT industry with their new collectible project "Homies in Dreamland" through Easy Partners LLC.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homies in Dreamland NFT collection will be available at MyHomies.com on January 25, 2022 and will be priced at 0.1420 Ethereum each. Join the community Discord or follow on Twitter for announcements and updates related to the project. To avoid scams, only trust mint links on myhomies.com.

Cheech & Chong™ are entering the NFT industry with their new collectible project “Homies in Dreamland”. (PRNewswire)

This first series of collectibles will be an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection titled "Homies in Dreamland". From the minds of the legendary duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, through Easy Partners; with art by Jermaine Rogers. These 10,420 unique NFT art pieces will offer a glimpse into a transcendent dreamworld.

"I'm just learning as I go, but I like it, I like the spirit of the NFT community, everyone is so involved and into the NFT community" – Cheech Marin

"NFTs are one of a kind like a Picasso signature with a barcode (blockchain) imagine if all of those old masters were to wake up today? VanGogh would be like WTF?" – Tommy Chong

Cheech & Chong™ will be rewarding holders with unique utilities, purchasers of the Homies in Dreamland NFT, will have an opportunity to be randomly selected for real life perks, including video calls and personalized messages from the duo, autographed, limited editions and more. Future plans for "IRL" (In Real Life) events are to be scheduled later in 2022. Collectors will also be eligible to receive over eight, "air dropped" art pieces throughout 2022, free to the Homies in Dreamland NFT token holder. Designed by Billy Perkins, this art will feature original Cheech & Chong™ artwork, each of these posters will range in rarity.

Creative Director, Jermaine Rogers has gained notoriety working with some of the world's most popular bands. Jermaine has found great success in NFTs with sold out projects on OpenSea, as well as the collectible platform, VeVe.

The NFT collection will also feature 1-of-1 pieces created by over a dozen handpicked guest artists that will be placed randomly throughout the collection.

This first installment of My Homies™ is led by a robust production team –

Cheech & Chong™ IP Agents Easy Partners; Cathy Cleghorn and Kimberley Bierley

Atomic Partners; Joe Bradley (Executive Producer), and Jay Grigalunas (Project Manager)

Hood VanGogh; Eduardo Herrera – Marketing Manager, Animation

MainNet Production & Consulting; Michael Keen (Owner and Producer), Casey Keen (Owner/Community, Social), and Nikki Wollesen (Owner/Community, Social), plus production, technical staff and community moderators

Media Contact: EP@MyHomies.com

Twitter: @MyHomies

Discord: MyHomies.com/Discord

MyHomies.com (PRNewswire)

