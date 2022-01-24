Acumatica Growth and Customer Agility Headline Summit 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, kicked off its annual Summit today before an enthusiastic crowd of customer, partner, media, and analyst attendees. The opening keynote by Acumatica CEO Jon Roskill emphasized the importance of growing companies taking advantage of modern, cloud-based business solutions in a rapidly changing environment. He also highlighted the significance of environmental sustainability and made several newsworthy announcements.

Throughout the Day 1 keynote Acumatica demonstrated its continued dedication to customer success following another year of record customer growth. Acumatica honored Green Bay Packaging as its Customer of the Year and Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) as its Impact Customer of the Year.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Acumatica's Customer of the Year," said Robert Kim, Chief Financial Officer of Green Bay Packaging. "We are a family-owned, vertically integrated manufacturing company with 17 business units, committed to the pursuit of sustainable environmental stewardship. Acumatica's modern, agile platform ensures we can focus on safety, sustainability, quality, and continuous improvement throughout all of our facilities."

"Our sincere thanks to Acumatica for naming Cornell Cooperative Extension its Impact Customer of the Year," said Cornell Cooperative Extension Director, Christopher Watkins, PhD. "We help residents in 56 New York counties raise children, save energy and money, grow and prepare food, sustain and grow farms and businesses, and protect the environment. Acumatica's mobile platform enables us to access data from any location and at any time so our operations can continue smoothly."

Roskill also announced the acquisition of IBS Imperium application, a property management system that developers, owner-operators, and property managers can use to manage every aspect of their businesses. IBS's full financial management and reporting suite was built on the Acumatica platform, allowing the company to deepen its property management support and drive growth additional for Acumatica Construction Edition.

"IBS Imperium was built on the Acumatica Cloud xRP platform and has been available to our customers since late 2018 as an ISV solution in our marketplace," said Roskill. "This is an important addition to our product offering as real estate property management is a large and growing sub-vertical where we intend to compete even more successfully."

The first day's keynote also included two announcements focused on expanding Acumatica's robust ecosystem:

A new Autodesk integration. Customers can use the integration to easily track construction project costs and project planning documents including drawings, building information modeling, and project issues between Acumatica and Autodesk Build. The new integration builds on the existing Acumatica and ProEst (an Autodesk Company) integration that many of Acumatica's customers use to keep track of and deliver profitable projects.





Acumatica Document Cloud in partnership with Adobe. Acumatica is now offering an Adobe eSign capability along with its PDF Annotator in one bundle. With strong uptake of the Adobe PDF Annotator and eSign integration, this bundled solution streamlines document management with an embedded experience within Acumatica while eliminating complex licensing for customers.

Acumatica Cloud ERP has become the world's fastest-growing business management solution by prioritizing customer satisfaction and support. Its post-sales commitment includes helping customers reach sustainability goals through digitization and cloud-based services.

"Sustainability is a mindset at Acumatica," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "We are actively integrating sustainability efforts across our business and at our annual Summit event. We optimize recycling and composting at the event, ensure sustainable attendee gifting, donate unserved food, and leverage renewable energy sources. Now, we're turning our focus outward by enabling greater sustainability for our customers. When an Acumatica ERP customer moves its business from a legacy solution to Acumatica's cloud services solution, the customer reduces its carbon output by an average of 72%. With Acumatica, our customers can improve operational efficiency to make better decisions, track their progress, and realize their environmental impact goals."

