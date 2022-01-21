TOMORROW: School Fair to Combat Confusion, Connect Families to Schools that Fit

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a relaxed environment where you can chat with a representative of a school you're interested in, then walk just a few feet and do the same for another school you're considering. At Las Vegas's largest school choice fair, several hundreds of families will have the opportunity to do just that.

WHAT:

Las Vegas's largest school choice fair

Children's activities, including face painting and a scavenger hunt

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Reps from 75+ schools

Hundreds of parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Conference Center of Las Vegas , 6590 Bermuda Rd.

Parking is free

The fair is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

