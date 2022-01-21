Halo Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Announced Successful Listing on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange

Halo Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Announced Successful Listing on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange - Joint sponsor (joint lead underwriter): Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, the shares in the Halo Microelectronics Co., Ltd. will be listed on the STAR Market in the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd. and China International Capital Corporation Limited are joint sponsors (joint underwriters).

The issuer and the joint sponsors negotiated and determined that the number of shares to be issued this time is 40,010,000 shares. The issue price is RMB 33.57 per share.

"We're excited to lead the industry in the energy efficient battery and power management solutions. I'm proud of our teams' accomplishment to reach this great milestone," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy efficient smart systems. Since 2021, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in the Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at www.halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe

Jae Park

Email: jae.park@halomicro.com

Greater China / Asia

Jacky Yan

Email: jacky.yan@halomicro.com

