Graystone Company Announces Annual Results For Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 Showing Increases in Revenues and Assets

During the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, we want to point the following increases:

(1) Our Assets increased to $412,445 from $0

(2) Our Revenues increased to $176,926 from $0

(3) Our Shareholder equity increased to $365,954 from ($1,140)

We begin our bitcoin mining operations on September 15, 2021 and the revenue numbers reflect those operations from September 15, 2021 through November 30, 2021. We began with average of 1,100 terrahash (Th/s) for the months of September and October. Then we added 1,000 TH/s on November 1, 2021 for a total of 2,100 TH/s. Subsequently, 4,100 TH/s have been added by acquiring 41 S19j Pro (100TH) machines, their installation at the hosting facility is expected to begin the end of January 2022.

We have accomplished a lot since September 15, 2021 and are excited about the continued growth planned for 2022 and beyond.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco

Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

Bitcoin Wallet:

The Company's Bitcoin wallet address can be found on our website at https://www.thegraystonecompany.com/blockchain. We endeavor to provide as much transparency as possible to our shareholders by providing our wallet address that shows the real time data that directly relates to our Bitcoin Mining activity, transactions and our BTC balance.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

