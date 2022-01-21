Governor Mike DeWine Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Ohio School Choice Week"; Recognizes Options as Vital in K-12 Education Ohio families to hold more than 1,000 events during nation's largest celebration of K-12 education

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. DeWine has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 Ohio School Choice Week, recognizing the incredible role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Gov. DeWine's proclamation coincides with National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. More than half of U.S. governors and several hundreds city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations for the Week. In the Buckeye State, this marks the ninth time in ten years that Ohio School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed.

Ohio parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 1,100 events and activities to celebrate School Choice Week. These range from school pep rallies and open houses to virtual contests. The festivities aim to bring parents helpful information about public, private, virtual, and home learning options.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"Ohio families and educators are speaking up about the learning opportunities that are working for their students, as well as the opportunities students are still waiting for," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It is truly inspiring to see Ohio's growing enthusiasm for school choice and we are grateful to Gov. DeWine for highlighting the importance of every child receiving an effective education."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week